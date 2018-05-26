TUESDAY, MAY 29

Baseball

District 9

Class A

Consolation Game

at Showers Field

(6) Clarion-Limestone vs. (4) North Clarion, 4 p.m.

Championship Game

at Showers Field

(2) DuBois Central Catholic vs. (1) Oswayo Valley, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, May 30

Baseball

District 9

Class AA

Championship Game

at Showers Field

(7) Brocokway vs. (1) Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship Game

at Showers Field

(3) Clearfield vs. (1) St. Marys, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

District 9

Class A

Championship Game

at Heindl Field

(6) Coudersport vs. (4) Elk County Catholic, TBA

District 5-9

Class 3A subregional

at Heindl Field

Everett vs. Karns City, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, May 31

Softball

District 9

Class AA

Championship Game

at Heindl Field

(3) Johnsonburg vs. (1) Cranberry, 4 p.m.

