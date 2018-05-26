TUESDAY, MAY 29
Baseball
District 9
Class A
Consolation Game
at Showers Field
(6) Clarion-Limestone vs. (4) North Clarion, 4 p.m.
Championship Game
at Showers Field
(2) DuBois Central Catholic vs. (1) Oswayo Valley, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, May 30
Baseball
District 9
Class AA
Championship Game
at Showers Field
(7) Brocokway vs. (1) Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship Game
at Showers Field
(3) Clearfield vs. (1) St. Marys, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
District 9
Class A
Championship Game
at Heindl Field
(6) Coudersport vs. (4) Elk County Catholic, TBA
District 5-9
Class 3A subregional
at Heindl Field
Everett vs. Karns City, 2 p.m.
THURSDAY, May 31
Softball
District 9
Class AA
Championship Game
at Heindl Field
(3) Johnsonburg vs. (1) Cranberry, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.