MONDAY, May 14
Baseball
DuBois at Clearfield, 4:30 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Kane, 4:15 p.m.
Brookville at Brockway, 4 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Bradford, 4:15 p.m.
Johnsonburg at Port Allegany, 4:15 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Small College World Series
at Showers Field
Game 1: No. 8 Mississippi University for Women vs. No. 9 Florida National University, 8:30 a.m.
Game 2: No. 7 College of St. Joseph’s vs. No. 10 Selma University, 11 a.m.
Game 3: No. 4 Bluefield State University vs. No. 5 Cleary University, 1:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 Wright State-Lake vs. No. 6 Penn State DuBois, 6:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati-Clermont vs. Game 1 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Apprentice School vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m.
Softball
Kane at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Bradford, 4:15 p.m.
Brookville at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.
College Softball
Small College World Series
at Heindl Field
Game 1: No. 7 Mississippi University for Women vs. No. 10 Penn State Beaver, 10 a.m.
Game 2: No. 8 Penn State Schuylkill vs. No. 9 RMU-Springfield, 12 p.m.
Game 3: No. 4 NHTI vs. No. 5 Penn State Brandywine, 2 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 Carlow University vs. No. 6 UMPI, 4 p.m.
Game 5: No. 2 St. Marys of the Woods College vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 6: No. 1 Cleary University vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
District 6-9 Class 2A
Semifinals
(3) Huntingdon at (2) DuBois, 7 p.m.
Tennis
District 9 Doubles Tournament, TBA
TUESDAY, May 15
Baseball
Johnsonburg at Punxsutawney, 4:15 p.m.
Clarion at Brookville, 4:15 p.m.
St. Marys at Altoona, 4:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Clearfield, 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Small College Series
at Showers Field
Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 8:30 a.m.
Game 8: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 11 a.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 3, 1:30 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m.
Game 11: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7, 6:30 p.m.
Game 12: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 8, 9 p.m.
Softball
DuBois at Hollidaysburg, 4:30 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, 4 p.m.
Altoona at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.
College Softball
Small College World Series
at Heindl Field
Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 10 a.m.
Game 8: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 12 p.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 2 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m.
Game 11: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.
Game 12: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 8 p.m.
Boys Tennis
DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, May 16
Baseball
DuBois at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m.
Brockway at Elk County Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
College Baseball
Small College World Series
at Showers Field
Game 13: Loser Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 10 a.m.
Game 14: Loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 12, 12:30 p.m.
Game 15: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 3 p.m.
Game 16: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
District 6-9 Class 5A
Semifinals
(3) Hollidaysburg at (2) DuBois, 4 p.m.
Regular Season
DuBois Central Catholic at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m.
Brockway at Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.
Brookville at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Cranberry at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.
College Softball
Small College World Series
at Heindl Field
Game 13: Loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 12, 10 a.m.
Game 14: Loser Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 12 p.m.
Game 15: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 2 p.m.
Game 16: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 4 p.m.
Game 17: Loser Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 6 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
District 6-9 Class 2A
Championship
at Tyrone High School
(3) Huntingdon-(2) DuBois winner vs. (1) Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p..m
THURSDAY, May 17
Baseball
DuBois Central Catholic at Brookville, 4 p.m.
College Baseball
Small College World Series
at Showers Field
Game 17: Loser Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 11 a.m.
Game 18: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 17 (Championship), 2:30 p.m.
Game 19: Winner of Game 18 vs. Loser Game 18 (If-Necessary Championship), immediately following Game 18
Softball
Johnsonburg at Coudersport, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
Small College World Series
at Heindl Field
Game 18: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 17 (Championship), 12 p.m.
Game 19: Winner of Game 18 vs. Loser Game 18 (If-Necessary Championship), 2 p.m.
FRIDAY, May 18
Baseball
Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
District 9 Class AA & AAA Championships, at Brookville, TBA
