MONDAY, May 14

Baseball

DuBois at Clearfield, 4:30 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Kane, 4:15 p.m.

Brookville at Brockway, 4 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Bradford, 4:15 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Port Allegany, 4:15 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Small College World Series

at Showers Field

Game 1: No. 8 Mississippi University for Women vs. No. 9 Florida National University, 8:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 7 College of St. Joseph’s vs. No. 10 Selma University, 11 a.m.

Game 3: No. 4 Bluefield State University vs. No. 5 Cleary University, 1:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 Wright State-Lake vs. No. 6 Penn State DuBois, 6:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati-Clermont vs. Game 1 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Apprentice School vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m.

Softball

Kane at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Bradford, 4:15 p.m.

Brookville at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.

College Softball

Small College World Series

at Heindl Field

Game 1: No. 7 Mississippi University for Women vs. No. 10 Penn State Beaver, 10 a.m.

Game 2: No. 8 Penn State Schuylkill vs. No. 9 RMU-Springfield, 12 p.m.

Game 3: No. 4 NHTI vs. No. 5 Penn State Brandywine, 2 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 Carlow University vs. No. 6 UMPI, 4 p.m.

Game 5: No. 2 St. Marys of the Woods College vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 6: No. 1 Cleary University vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

District 6-9 Class 2A

Semifinals

(3) Huntingdon at (2) DuBois, 7 p.m.

Tennis

District 9 Doubles Tournament, TBA

TUESDAY, May 15

Baseball

Johnsonburg at Punxsutawney, 4:15 p.m.

Clarion at Brookville, 4:15 p.m.

St. Marys at Altoona, 4:30 p.m.

Curwensville at Clearfield, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Small College Series

at Showers Field

Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 8:30 a.m.

Game 8: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 11 a.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 3, 1:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7, 6:30 p.m.

Game 12: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 8, 9 p.m.

Softball

DuBois at Hollidaysburg, 4:30 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, 4 p.m.

Altoona at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.

Curwensville at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.

College Softball

Small College World Series

at Heindl Field

Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 10 a.m.

Game 8: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 12 p.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 2 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.

Game 12: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 8 p.m.

Boys Tennis

DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, May 16

Baseball

DuBois at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m.

Brockway at Elk County Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

College Baseball

Small College World Series

at Showers Field

Game 13: Loser Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 10 a.m.

Game 14: Loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 12, 12:30 p.m.

Game 15: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 3 p.m.

Game 16: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

District 6-9 Class 5A

Semifinals

(3) Hollidaysburg at (2) DuBois, 4 p.m.

Regular Season

DuBois Central Catholic at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m.

Brockway at Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.

Brookville at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

Cranberry at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.

College Softball

Small College World Series

at Heindl Field

Game 13: Loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 12, 10 a.m.

Game 14: Loser Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 12 p.m.

Game 15: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 2 p.m.

Game 16: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 4 p.m.

Game 17: Loser Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 6 a.m.

Boys Volleyball

District 6-9 Class 2A

Championship

at Tyrone High School

(3) Huntingdon-(2) DuBois winner vs. (1) Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p..m

THURSDAY, May 17

Baseball

DuBois Central Catholic at Brookville, 4 p.m.

College Baseball

Small College World Series

at Showers Field

Game 17: Loser Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 11 a.m.

Game 18: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 17 (Championship), 2:30 p.m.

Game 19: Winner of Game 18 vs. Loser Game 18 (If-Necessary Championship), immediately following Game 18

Softball

Johnsonburg at Coudersport, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

Small College World Series

at Heindl Field

Game 18: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 17 (Championship), 12 p.m.

Game 19: Winner of Game 18 vs. Loser Game 18 (If-Necessary Championship), 2 p.m.

FRIDAY, May 18

Baseball

Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

District 9 Class AA & AAA Championships, at Brookville, TBA

