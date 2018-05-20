MONDAY, May 21
Softball
District 9
Class A First Round
(9) Clarion-Limestone at (8) Cameron County, 4 p.m.
Class AA Quarterfinal
(5) Moniteau at (4) Curwensville, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, May 22
Baseball
District 9
Class A Quarterfinals
(5) North Clarion at (4) Elk County Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
(6) Clarion-Limestone at (3) Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
(7) Cameron County at (2) DuBois Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Class AA Quarterfinals
(5) Redbank Valley at (4) Cranberry, 4:30 p.m.
(7) Brockway at (2) Coudersport, 4:30 p.m.
(6) Curwensville at (3) Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
Federation League
DuBois at Rossiter, 6 p.m.
Pulaski at Sykesville, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, May 23
Baseball
District 9
Class 4A Semifinals
(4) Bradford at (1) St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.
(3) Clearfield at (2) Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
Softball
District 6-9
Class 5A Championship
at St. Francis
(2) DuBois vs. (1) Central Mountain, 2:30 p.m.
District 9
Class A Quarterfinals
(9) Clarion-Limestone-(8) Cameron County winner at (1) DuBois Central Catholic, at Heindl Field, 4 p.m.
(6) Coudersport at (3) Clarion, 4 p.m.
(7) A-C Valley at (2) Smethport, 4 p.m.
Class AA Semifinals
(5) Moniteau-(4) Curwensville winner at (1) Cranberry, 4 p.m.
(3) Johnsonburg at (2) Redbank Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 4A Semifinals
(3) Clearfield at (2) St. Marys, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, May 24
Baseball
District 9
Class A Semifinals
(5) North Clarion-(4) Elk County Catholic winner at (1) Oswayo Valley, 4:30 p.m.
(6) Clarion-Limestone-(3) Clarion winner vs. (7) Cameron County-(2) DuBois Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Class AA Semifinals
(5) Redbank Valley-(4) Cranberry winner at (1) Johnsonburg, 4:30 p.m.
(7) Brockway-(2) Coudersport winner vs. (6) Curwensville-(3) Brookville, TBA
Class 3A Championship
(2) Moniteau vs. (1) Karns City, at Kelly Automotive Park in Butler. 4 p.m.
Federation League
Sykesville at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Rossiter at Pulaski, 6 p.m.
Softball
District 9
Class A Quarterfinal
(5) Otto-Eldred at (4) Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, May 25
Softball
District 9
Class A Semifinals
(6) Coudersport-(3) Clarion winner vs. (7) A-C Valley-(2) Smethport winner, TBA
Class 4A Championship
(3) Clearfield-(2) St. Marys winner vs. (1) Punxsutawney, at Heindl Field in DuBois City Park
Track and Field
PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University, 9 a.m.
SATURDAY, May 26
Softball
District 9
Class A Semifinals
(5) Otto-Eldred-(4) Elk County Catholic winner vs. (9) Clarion-Limestone-(8) Cameron County-(1) DuBois Central Catholic winner, TBA
Track and Field
PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY, May 27
Federation League
DuBois at Pulaski, 2 p.m.
Brookville at Rossiter, 4 p.m.
