MONDAY, May 21

Softball

District 9

Class A First Round

(9) Clarion-Limestone at (8) Cameron County, 4 p.m.

Class AA Quarterfinal

(5) Moniteau at (4) Curwensville, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, May 22

Baseball

District 9

Class A Quarterfinals

(5) North Clarion at (4) Elk County Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

(6) Clarion-Limestone at (3) Clarion, 4:30 p.m.

(7) Cameron County at (2) DuBois Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Class AA Quarterfinals

(5) Redbank Valley at (4) Cranberry, 4:30 p.m.

(7) Brockway at (2) Coudersport, 4:30 p.m.

(6) Curwensville at (3) Brookville, 4:30 p.m.

Federation League

DuBois at Rossiter, 6 p.m.

Pulaski at Sykesville, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, May 23

Baseball

District 9

Class 4A Semifinals

(4) Bradford at (1) St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.

(3) Clearfield at (2) Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.

Softball

District 6-9

Class 5A Championship

at St. Francis

(2) DuBois vs. (1) Central Mountain, 2:30 p.m.

District 9

Class A Quarterfinals

(9) Clarion-Limestone-(8) Cameron County winner at (1) DuBois Central Catholic, at Heindl Field, 4 p.m.

(6) Coudersport at (3) Clarion, 4 p.m.

(7) A-C Valley at (2) Smethport, 4 p.m.

Class AA Semifinals

(5) Moniteau-(4) Curwensville winner at (1) Cranberry, 4 p.m.

(3) Johnsonburg at (2) Redbank Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 4A Semifinals

(3) Clearfield at (2) St. Marys, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, May 24

Baseball

District 9

Class A Semifinals

(5) North Clarion-(4) Elk County Catholic winner at (1) Oswayo Valley, 4:30 p.m.

(6) Clarion-Limestone-(3) Clarion winner vs. (7) Cameron County-(2) DuBois Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Class AA Semifinals

(5) Redbank Valley-(4) Cranberry winner at (1) Johnsonburg, 4:30 p.m.

(7) Brockway-(2) Coudersport winner vs. (6) Curwensville-(3) Brookville, TBA

Class 3A Championship

(2) Moniteau vs. (1) Karns City, at Kelly Automotive Park in Butler. 4 p.m.

Federation League

Sykesville at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Rossiter at Pulaski, 6 p.m.

Softball

District 9

Class A Quarterfinal

(5) Otto-Eldred at (4) Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, May 25

Softball

District 9

Class A Semifinals

(6) Coudersport-(3) Clarion winner vs. (7) A-C Valley-(2) Smethport winner, TBA

Class 4A Championship

(3) Clearfield-(2) St. Marys winner vs. (1) Punxsutawney, at Heindl Field in DuBois City Park

Track and Field

PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University, 9 a.m.

SATURDAY, May 26

Softball

District 9

Class A Semifinals

(5) Otto-Eldred-(4) Elk County Catholic winner vs. (9) Clarion-Limestone-(8) Cameron County-(1) DuBois Central Catholic winner, TBA

Track and Field

PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY, May 27

Federation League

DuBois at Pulaski, 2 p.m.

Brookville at Rossiter, 4 p.m.

