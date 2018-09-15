MONDAY, September 17
Volleyball
North Clarion at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Ridgway at Karns City, 7:15 p.m.
Clearfield at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Clarion at Northern Cambria, 6:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Altoona at DuBois, 5 p.m.
Punxsutawney at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Port Allegany at Elk County Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Ridgway, 4 p.m.
DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Brockway at Brookville, 4 p.m.
Port Allegany at Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.
St. Marys at Kane, 4 p.m.
Curwensville at West Branch, 4 p.m.
DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Punxsutawney at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, September 18
Volleyball
Bradford at DuBois, 7:15 p.m.
Brookville at Punxsutawney, 7:15 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Curwensville, 7:15 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, 7:15 p.m.
Johnsonburg at St. Marys, 7:15 p.m.
Ridgway at Kane, 7:15 p.m.
Clarion at Clarion-Limestone, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
DuBois at Elk County Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Brockway at Keystone, 6 p.m.
Brookville at East Forest, 4 p.m.
Kane at St. Marys, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 5 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
DuBois, St. Marys at Kane, 4:30 p.m.
Brockway, Ridgway at Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.
Brookville at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
Clarion at Moniteau, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
DuBois at Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m.
Brockway at St. Marys, 3:30 p.m.
Bradford at Elk County Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Brookville at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.
Clarion at A-C Valley, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, DuBois, Punxsutawney at Ridgway, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, September 19
Boys Soccer
Brookville at DuBois Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Brockway at Elk County Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Coudersport, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Port Allegany at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
Boys Golf
Brockway, DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic, Ridgway, St. Marys at DuBois Tournament, 9 a.m.
Girls Golf
Brockway at DuBois Tournament, 9 a.m.
THURSDAY, September 20
Volleyball
DuBois at Brockway, 7:15 p.m.
Brookville at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Ridgway, 7:15 p.m.
St. Marys at Bradford, 7:15 p.m.
Keystone at Clarion, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
DuBois at Karns City, 4 p.m.
Brockway at Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.
St. Marys at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Clarion, Cranberry at Clarion-Limestone, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bradford at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.
Johnsonburg at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.
Clearfield at Elk County Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Curwensville at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Cameron County, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Cameron County at Ridgway, 3 p.m.
Curwensville at Clearfield, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, September 21
Football
DuBois at Oil City, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Karns City at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Central Mountain, 7 p.m
Curwensville at Keystone
Elk County Catholic at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
Clarion at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Clarion-Limestone at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
DuBois Central Catholic vs. Ridgway, at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.
Boys Golf
Ridgway, St. Marys, Elk County Catholic at Smethport Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
SATURDAY, September 22
Volleyball
DuBois, Elk County Catholic at Clarion Tournament, 8 p.m.
Curwensville at Warrior Blast, TBA
Boys Soccer
Bradford at DuBois, 11 a.m.
Hollidaysburg at Brockway, 12 p.m.
Juniata Mennonite at DuBois Christian School, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Juniata Mennonite at DuBois Christian School, 1 p.m.
Cross Country
Brockway at Crimson Hawk Invite, 9 a.m.
