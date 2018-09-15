MONDAY, September 17

Volleyball

North Clarion at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Ridgway at Karns City, 7:15 p.m.

Clearfield at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Clarion at Northern Cambria, 6:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Altoona at DuBois, 5 p.m.

Punxsutawney at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Port Allegany at Elk County Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Ridgway, 4 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Brockway at Brookville, 4 p.m.

Port Allegany at Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.

St. Marys at Kane, 4 p.m.

Curwensville at West Branch, 4 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Punxsutawney at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, September 18

Volleyball

Bradford at DuBois, 7:15 p.m.

Brookville at Punxsutawney, 7:15 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Curwensville, 7:15 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, 7:15 p.m.

Johnsonburg at St. Marys, 7:15 p.m.

Ridgway at Kane, 7:15 p.m.

Clarion at Clarion-Limestone, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

DuBois at Elk County Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Brockway at Keystone, 6 p.m.

Brookville at East Forest, 4 p.m.

Kane at St. Marys, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 5 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

Cross Country

DuBois, St. Marys at Kane, 4:30 p.m.

Brockway, Ridgway at Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.

Brookville at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.

Clarion at Moniteau, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

DuBois at Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m.

Brockway at St. Marys, 3:30 p.m.

Bradford at Elk County Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Brookville at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.

Clarion at A-C Valley, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, DuBois, Punxsutawney at Ridgway, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, September 19

Boys Soccer

Brookville at DuBois Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

Brockway at Elk County Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Coudersport, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Port Allegany at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.

Curwensville at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.

Boys Golf

Brockway, DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic, Ridgway, St. Marys at DuBois Tournament, 9 a.m.

Girls Golf

Brockway at DuBois Tournament, 9 a.m.

THURSDAY, September 20

Volleyball

DuBois at Brockway, 7:15 p.m.

Brookville at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Ridgway, 7:15 p.m.

St. Marys at Bradford, 7:15 p.m.

Keystone at Clarion, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

DuBois at Karns City, 4 p.m.

Brockway at Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.

St. Marys at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Ridgway at Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Clarion, Cranberry at Clarion-Limestone, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bradford at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.

Clearfield at Elk County Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Curwensville at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Cameron County, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Cameron County at Ridgway, 3 p.m.

Curwensville at Clearfield, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, September 21

Football

DuBois at Oil City, 7 p.m.

Ridgway at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Karns City at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Clearfield at Central Mountain, 7 p.m

Curwensville at Keystone

Elk County Catholic at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.

Clarion at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

Clarion-Limestone at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

DuBois Central Catholic vs. Ridgway, at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.

Boys Golf

Ridgway, St. Marys, Elk County Catholic at Smethport Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, September 22

Volleyball

DuBois, Elk County Catholic at Clarion Tournament, 8 p.m.

Curwensville at Warrior Blast, TBA

Boys Soccer

Bradford at DuBois, 11 a.m.

Hollidaysburg at Brockway, 12 p.m.

Juniata Mennonite at DuBois Christian School, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Juniata Mennonite at DuBois Christian School, 1 p.m.

Cross Country

Brockway at Crimson Hawk Invite, 9 a.m.

