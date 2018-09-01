TUESDAY, September 4

Volleyball

DuBois at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Brockway at Brookville, 7:15 p.m.

Bradford at Elk County Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

St. Marys at Kane, 7:15 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Ridgway, 7:15 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Clarion, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

DuBois at Bradford, 5 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.

Brockway at St. Marys, 5 p.m.

Clarion-Limestone at Brookville, 4 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Karns City, 6:30 p.m.

Port Allegany at Ridgway, 4 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Calvary Huntingdon, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Indiana at DuBois, 5 p.m.

Clarion at Brockway, 5 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, 4 p.m.

St. Marys at Port Allegany, 4:30 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Calvary Huntingdon, 3:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Elk County Catholic, Punxsutawney, DuBois Central Catholic at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

Brockway, Brookville at Ridgway, 4 p.m.

St. Marys, Kane at Bradford, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Tennis

DuBois at Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.

Brockway at Clearfield, 3:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Punxsutawney at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, 3:30 p.m.

Bradford at Ridgway, 3:30 p.m.

Clarion at Clarion-Limestone, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Brockway, Curwensville, DuBois, Ridgway, Punxsutawney at Brookville, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, September 5

Volleyball

Moshannon Valley at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Punxsutawney at Brookville, 4 p.m.

Clarion at Karns City, 6:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Clarion, North Clarion at Clarion Limestone, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

DuBois at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

Boys Golf

Brockway at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.

Curwensville at DuBois Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Kane, 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, September 6

Volleyball

Brookville at DuBois, 7:15 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Kane, 7:15 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Brockway, 7:15 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, 7:15 p.m.

Ridgway at Johnsonburg, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Punxsutawney at DuBois, 5 p.m.

West Forest at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Brookville at Brockway, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Brookville at Brockway, 5 p.m.

Ridgway at Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.

St. Marys at Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Elk County Catholic at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.

Braford at St. Marys, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

DuBois at Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.

Clarion at Moniteau, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, DuBois, Punxsutawney at Ridgway, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, September 7

Football

Warren at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Brockway at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Central at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Union-A-C Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Moniteau vs. Ridgway, at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.

Clarion at Karns City, 7 p.m.

Clarion-Limestone at Keystone, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Elk County Catholic, St. Marys, Ridgway at Elk County Tournament, TBA

Centre County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

St. Marys at Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

Centre County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Elk County Catholic at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, September 8

Volleyball

Elk County Catholic Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Clarion at Wilson Tournament, 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Karns City at Brookville, 10 a.m.

Elk County Catholic, St. Marys, Ridgway at Elk County Tournament, TBA

Girls Soccer

Clearfield at DuBois, 11 a.m.

Elk County Catholic at Kane, 10 a.m.

Cross Country

DuBois, Brockway at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Red, White & Blue Classic, TBA

Clarion at Big Red Invitational, 9 a.m.

