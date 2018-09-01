TUESDAY, September 4
Volleyball
DuBois at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Brockway at Brookville, 7:15 p.m.
Bradford at Elk County Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
St. Marys at Kane, 7:15 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Ridgway, 7:15 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Clarion, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
DuBois at Bradford, 5 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
Brockway at St. Marys, 5 p.m.
Clarion-Limestone at Brookville, 4 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Karns City, 6:30 p.m.
Port Allegany at Ridgway, 4 p.m.
DuBois Christian School at Calvary Huntingdon, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Indiana at DuBois, 5 p.m.
Clarion at Brockway, 5 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, 4 p.m.
St. Marys at Port Allegany, 4:30 p.m.
DuBois Christian School at Calvary Huntingdon, 3:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Elk County Catholic, Punxsutawney, DuBois Central Catholic at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
Brockway, Brookville at Ridgway, 4 p.m.
St. Marys, Kane at Bradford, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Tennis
DuBois at Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.
Brockway at Clearfield, 3:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Punxsutawney at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, 3:30 p.m.
Bradford at Ridgway, 3:30 p.m.
Clarion at Clarion-Limestone, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Brockway, Curwensville, DuBois, Ridgway, Punxsutawney at Brookville, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, September 5
Volleyball
Moshannon Valley at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Punxsutawney at Brookville, 4 p.m.
Clarion at Karns City, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Clarion, North Clarion at Clarion Limestone, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
DuBois at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.
Boys Golf
Brockway at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.
Curwensville at DuBois Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Ridgway at Kane, 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, September 6
Volleyball
Brookville at DuBois, 7:15 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Kane, 7:15 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Brockway, 7:15 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, 7:15 p.m.
Ridgway at Johnsonburg, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Punxsutawney at DuBois, 5 p.m.
West Forest at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Brookville at Brockway, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Brookville at Brockway, 5 p.m.
Ridgway at Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.
St. Marys at Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Elk County Catholic at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.
Braford at St. Marys, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
DuBois at Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.
Clarion at Moniteau, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, DuBois, Punxsutawney at Ridgway, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, September 7
Football
Warren at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brockway at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Central at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Union-A-C Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Moniteau vs. Ridgway, at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Clarion at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Clarion-Limestone at Keystone, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Elk County Catholic, St. Marys, Ridgway at Elk County Tournament, TBA
Centre County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
St. Marys at Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
Centre County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Elk County Catholic at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, September 8
Volleyball
Elk County Catholic Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Clarion at Wilson Tournament, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Karns City at Brookville, 10 a.m.
Elk County Catholic, St. Marys, Ridgway at Elk County Tournament, TBA
Girls Soccer
Clearfield at DuBois, 11 a.m.
Elk County Catholic at Kane, 10 a.m.
Cross Country
DuBois, Brockway at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Red, White & Blue Classic, TBA
Clarion at Big Red Invitational, 9 a.m.
