MONDAY, Sept. 30

Volleyball

DuBois Central Catholic at Clearfield, 7:15 p.m.

Sheffield at Ridgway, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Brockway at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Elk County Catholic vs. Port Allegany, at Smethport, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Clearfield at Brookville, 4 p.m.

Curwensville at Ridgway, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

District 9

Class 2A

Singles Tournament, at DuBois, 9:30 a.m.

Girls Golf

District 9 Championships, TBA

TUESDAY, Oct. 1

Volleyball

DuBois at Elk County Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Ridgway at Brockway, 7:15 p.m.

North Clarion at Brookville, 7:15 p.m.

St. Marys at Kane, 7:15 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Curwensville, 7:15 p.m.

Cranberry at Clarion, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

DuBois at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Brockway, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.

Cambria County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

DuBois at Brookville, 5 p.m.

St. Marys at Elk County Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Brockway, 5 p.m.

Cambria County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 3:30 p.m.

Cross Country

DuBois Central Catholic, Brockway, Punxsutawney at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic, Ridgway at Kane, 4:30 p.m.

Brookville at St. Marys, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

District Singles Finals, TBA

Boys Golf

St. Marys at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2

Volleyball

Elk County Catholic at Brockway, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

DuBois at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Clarion-Limestone at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

St. Marys at Kane, 4 p.m.

Port Allegany at Ridgway, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

District Team Quarterfinals, TBA

THURSDAY, Oct. 3

Football

Curwensville at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

DuBois at Curwensville, 7:15 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Ridgway, 7:15 p.m.

Brookville at Kane, 7:15 p.m.

Bradford at Elk County Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Punxsutawney at St. Marys, 7:15 p.m.

Sheffield at Johnsonburg, 7:15 p.m.

Clarion at Moniteau, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.

Clearfield at Brookville, 4 p.m.

Port Allegany at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.

Grier at DuBois Christian School, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Punxsutawney at DuBois, 6 p.m.

Brockway at Ridgway, 7 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Elk County Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Grier at DuBois Christian School, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hollidaysburg at St. Marys, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Elk County Tournament, 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 4

Football

Fort LeBoeuf at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Tyrone at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Brockway at Moniteau, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Brookville, 7 p.m. 

Clarion at Ridgway, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Oct. 5

Volleyball

DuBois at Central Mountain, 11:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer

DuBois at Bradford, 1 p.m.

Brookville at Kane, 11 a.m.

St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 11:30 a.m.

Girls Soccer

DuBois at St. Marys, 10 a.m.

Cross Country

DuBois Central Catholic, Brockway, Brookville, Elk County Catholic at Ridgway Invitational, 10 a.m.

