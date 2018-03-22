FRIDAY, March 23
Baseball
DuBois at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Cameron County, 4 p.m.
Brookville at Karns City, at Pullman Park in Butler, ppd.
Curwensville vs. Valley, at Myrtle Beach, S.C., TBA
SATURDAY, March 24
Baseball
Elk County Catholic at Serra Catholic Tournament, TBA
Curwensville vs. Friends Central School, at Myrtle Beach, S.C., TBA
College Baseball
Penn State New Kensington at Penn State DuBois, 2 p.m. (DH)
College Softball
Penn State New Kensington at Penn State DuBois, ppd.
Boys Volleyball
DuBois at Cambridge Classic, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY, March 25
College Baseball
Penn State New Kensington at Penn State DuBois, 11 a.m.
College Softball
Penn State DuBois at Penn State New Kensington, ppd.
