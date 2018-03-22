FRIDAY, March 23

Baseball

DuBois at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Cameron County, 4 p.m.

Brookville at Karns City, at Pullman Park in Butler, ppd.

Curwensville vs. Valley, at Myrtle Beach, S.C., TBA

SATURDAY, March 24

Baseball

Elk County Catholic at Serra Catholic Tournament, TBA

Curwensville vs. Friends Central School, at Myrtle Beach, S.C., TBA

College Baseball

Penn State New Kensington at Penn State DuBois, 2 p.m. (DH)

College Softball

Penn State New Kensington at Penn State DuBois, ppd.

Boys Volleyball

DuBois at Cambridge Classic, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY, March 25

College Baseball

Penn State New Kensington at Penn State DuBois, 11 a.m.

College Softball

Penn State DuBois at Penn State New Kensington, ppd.

