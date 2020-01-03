MONDAY, Jan. 6

Boys Basketball

DuBois at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Sheffield at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Venango Catholic at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville at Moniteau, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, 7:30 p.m.

Clearfield at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Karns City at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Ridgway at Altoona, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, Jan. 7

Boys Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Belleville Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

St. Marys at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Brockway at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Kane at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Belleville Mennonite, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Curwensville at Brookville (CUP), 5:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Clarion, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 8

Boys Basketball

DuBois at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Bellefonte at DuBois, 6 p.m.

St. Marys at Altoona, 6 p.m

THURSDAY, Jan. 9

Boys Basketball

Ridgway at Warren, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Christian Life Academy, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brockway at Cameron County, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Sheffield, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Christian Life Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Bradford at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Brockway, 7 p.m.

Clearfield at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Ridgway, 7 p.m.

Sheffield at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.

Swimming

DuBois at Bradford, 6 p.m.

St. Marys at Brookville, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, Jan. 10

Boys Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Kane, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Centre County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kane at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Bradford at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Centre County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois, Brockway, St. Marys at Mid Winter Mayhem, at IUP, TBA

Curwensville at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Jan. 11

Boys Basketball

Warren at DuBois, 4 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Warren at DuBois, 2:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois, Brockway, St. Marys at Mid Winter Mayhem, TBA

Swimming

DuBois, Brookville, St. Marys at Clearfield Arctic Swim, 8 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Grove City at Penn State DuBois, 1 p.m.

