YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Senior infielder Blaze Glenn, senior pitcher Collin Floyd and junior outfielder/infielder Jeff Wehler were named Top Players to Watch in the Horizon League by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in its 2020 preview edition.
As a team, the Penguins were projected to finish fifth in the conference by the publication.
Wehler, a St. Marys Area High School graduate, has also been named Second-Team All-Horizon League each of the last two seasons. He was selected as an all-league outfielder in 2019 after being recognized as a shortstop in 2018. He led YSU and set new career highs last year with a .290 batting average, 54 hits and 30 stolen bases.
He also set new career bests with six home runs, 27 RBIs, 31 runs scored, 24 walks and 82 total bases. Wehler was 30-for-35 in stolen base attempts, becoming just the second player in program history and the first since 1970 to swipe at least 30 bases in a season. His 30 steals are the second most in a season in program history, and only four underclassmen in the country had more steals at the end of the regular season.
Wehler finished the regular season ranked second in the Horizon League and 16th in the nation in stolen bases. He also became the third player in YSU history and first since 1968 to swipe four bags in a game.
Glenn was named Second-Team All-Horizon League for the second consecutive season in 2019. He earned the honor as a third baseman last season after being selected as an all-league outfielder in 2018. He batted .246 and led YSU in home runs (9), RBIs (42), doubles (11), walks (39) runs scored (33) and total bases (86). Glenn was also second on the squad in slugging (.441), on-base percentage (.379) and stolen bases (18). He ranked in the top 10 of the Horizon League in home runs, RBIs, walks and steals. He was the only infielder in the conference to rank top-10 in both homers and steals.
Floyd, who missed all of last season due to injury, was a Second-Team All-Horizon League pick as a junior in 2018. During that campaign, he set team and career highs with 69.1 innings and 82 strikeouts in 12 starts on the mound. Floyd’s 82 punch outs ranked fourth in the Horizon League and tied for the seventh most in a season in school history. He became the first Penguin to record at least 80 strikeouts in a season since Phil Klein had 105 in 2011.
Collegiate Baseball projected Wright State infielder Tyler Black as the Horizon League Player of the Year and UIC right-hander Jacob Key as the Pitcher of the Year.
The Penguins, who were picked to finish fifth in the league, open their season Feb. 14 at Houston.