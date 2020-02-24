NEW YORK (TNS) — Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and a felony sex crime Monday, marking a climactic end to a high-profile case that in some ways serves as vindication of the #MeToo movement.
Those two counts were connected to individual allegations made by Mimi Haley, a former Weinstein Co. production assistant, and Jessica Mann, a once-aspiring actress. Weinstein was acquitted on the two most serious charges of predatory sexual assault, which each carried a potential life sentence.
As the verdict was delivered, Weinstein, 69, appeared to be staring ahead while a half-dozen court officers surrounded him.
Judge James Burke ordered Weinstein to be held in custody until his sentencing March 11.
The jury deliberated for five days after listening to weeks of emotional testimony from six women who said that the fallen Hollywood titan used his influence and the promise of potential acting roles to lure them to isolated locations, where he then forced himself on them after they resisted his advances.
Prosecutors did not have forensic evidence or corroborating witnesses to any of the assaults, and Weinstein’s defense attorneys had insisted each alleged encounter was consensual. But after a case that was in many ways considered the culmination of the #MeToo movement, the jurors ultimately chose to believe the women’s accusations over the protestations of their alleged rapist.
Though the charges were based on the allegations of two women, the shadow of the many others who had come forward hung over the case from the start. Jurors were chosen specifically for their professed ability to ignore media coverage and decide the case based only on evidence heard in court.
During the six-week trial, a physically diminished Weinstein shuffled in and out of a 15th-floor courtroom with the aid of a walker. He appeared stoic as six accusers testified; they faced hours of cross-examination, and some broke into tears as they recounted their alleged encounters with the formidable movie producer.
Weinstein did not testify in his own defense, so prosecutors were unable to interrogate him about his alleged conduct. But Weinstein and his lawyers have insisted that his encounters with the women were consensual.
Most of the women said the alleged assaults began under the pretext of a professional relationship. Weinstein would express interest in each woman’s acting career or a script they were writing before inviting them to his hotel room or Manhattan apartment, they said.
Weinstein will next answer to four more counts of rape and sexual battery charges in Los Angeles.