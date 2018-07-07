BROOKVILLE — Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes Rene Wells, board certified physician assistant, who sees patients at the new QCare Brookville, located at 111 Summit St. in Brookville.
Wells, who is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, diagnoses and treats patients with minor, acute illnesses and injuries such as earaches, sinus problems, colds and coughs and sprains. She also completes physicals for sports and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
“I’m very excited about this new career opportunity and am looking forward to taking care of patients in the Brookville region who are in need of urgent care for minor injuries and illnesses,” Wells said. “I look forward to using my previous experiences to help my current patients.”
Wells comes to Penn Highlands from My Care Now, LLC in DuBois, where she provided primary care to patients at all stages of life. Previously, she was employed by Clearfield Jefferson Head and Neck Surgical Associates in DuBois, where she treated and evaluated patients requiring allergy injections or surgical procedures. She has also worked at the Gettysburg Cancer Center in Gettysburg, where she evaluated patients in need of chemotherapy treatment and assisted in the development of treatment plans.
Wells earned her bachelor’s degree in health science and her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Saint Francis University in Loretto.
A native of Franklin, Wells currently resides in DuBois with her husband, JR, and their children, Logan, Scott, Brennan, Nicole, Addison, Justice, Lia and Johanna. In her free time, she enjoys camping, reading and spending time with friends and family. She is a member of the Tri-County Church in DuBois.
