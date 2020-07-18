ALLPORT — The West Branch Warriors Marching Band came to a halt whenever the state shut down schools in March. In the meantime, they have been trying to do all that they can to continue the learning and to prepare for the 2020-21 school year.
Band Director Lance Jones said there’s really no way to replace in-person instruction, citing that rehearsals become difficult. That being said, Jones said they’ve made the most of the situation.
“We were posting a lot of content on our music website,” Jones said. “Our department website would have Google Meet discussions with the students or we were posting weekly discussion points.”
Discussion points included how to practice specific instruments and breaking down practice habits, how to read music, discussions on groups and composers, etc.
“We took the spring program that we would’ve performed in concert and broke down each piece and the composer who wrote it,” Jones said. “We were kind of able to do a deep dive into studying the nuts and bolts on what would’ve made our concert.”
Jones did say the “deep dive” into composer information typically would get pushed to the side in a normal school year.
“We would not have had time to do that in a normal setting,” Jones said. “I’d like to think that with our schedule being very limited with the online learning this past spring, we were able to capitalize on some of the stuff we’d normally have to bypass in order to meet the needs of our regular schedule.”
The kids also received a video message from a composer, Steven Bryant, as Jones messaged him stating they were working on one of his pieces.
“(Bryant) sent a message saying hello to the kids and thank you for looking into one of his pieces,” Jones said. “He gave them a breakdown into how he came up with the piece, what inspired him to write the piece, and how he wrote it. So that was a cool experience that we were able to save and broadcast out there for parents.”
Jones said they continued online learning up until the school year ended in June.
“I think the students responded well to it and I think they got a deeper appreciation for our in-person stuff we were able to do before COVID hit,” Jones said. “I think we all took that for granted, of course, until it was all taken away from us.”
They even held a virtual band banquet at the end of the school year.
“Everyone got dressed up and ate some type of food virtually while we did a slideshow and a presentation for the kids,” Jones said.
On Tuesday, Jones said they started their first in-person practices.
“We’re starting very slowly and safely over the course of the next six weeks — building towards bigger and more normal practices,” Jones said. “But for right now, we’re bringing in kids in small groups at a time. These rehearsals allow us to keep social distancing and time to allow us to adjust to the new protocols.”
Jones said they are bringing in a small group of students for an hour, at which sanitizing the room takes place for a half hour until the next group arrives. Temperatures are also taken and instruction takes place both inside and out.
“We’ll do that rotating small groups ... through the month of July,” Jones said.
If things trend towards normal, Jones said he hopes they would be back into a “normal rehearsal” by the second week of August.
“It went very smoothly,” Jones said of the first day back. “I think the kids are just happy to be back and have some type of normal, even if that means we’re meeting in small groups, we’re six feet away and we’re wearing masks whenever we’re not particularly rehearsing. I think there’s a lot of positive energy and we’re all on board with all of the guidelines.”
Jones said they’re discussing alternative plans if things do trend in the wrong direction.
“I still think that no matter what school or activities look like into the coming school year, I know that we’ve had ideas as to how music is going to continue to work in our schools and serve the communities,” Jones said. “I think that we’re going to play a huge role in helping communities heal and getting back to celebrating our traditions and our festivals.”
Jones also commended West Branch and the job they’ve done during the pandemic — not just for the music department but for the entire district.
“They got a senior parade, they did a virtual graduation and they did an outdoor graduation,” Jones said. “Our district has done literally everything they could possibly do in the best interest of the kids while making it safe. That’s why I’m confident that we’ll continue to do what’s best for the kids and then do what’s best safely.”