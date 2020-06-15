TIONESTA — Leading this year’s graduating class in its Commencement ceremony at West Forest High School were valedictorian, Jennifer Lander, and co-salutatorians, Telford Kunselman III and Noah Burke.
Valedictorian Jennifer Lander is the daughter of Charles and Dottie Lander.
While at West Forest, she participated in soccer, basketball, and softball, in which she held the team captain position. Her clubs included National Honors Society, Student Historians, Varsity Club, Student Council, Foreign Language Club, and the Forest Area Ski Club.
Jennifer has received the Presidential Excellence Gold Award, the Lions Club Academic Award, the Ruth and Vernon Taylor Valedictorian Award, Xerox Innovation and Information Technology Award, the West Forest Faculty Scholarship, and the Female Sportsperson of the Year in 2019 and 2020.
She plans to attend Clarion University to major in physical therapy.
Co-salutatorian TJ Kunselman is the son of Telford and Julie Kunselman.
At West Forest, he participated in basketball and golf, in whch he earned MVP his senior year. He was a member of National Honor Society, Student Council (treasurer), FCCLA (vice president), Student Historians, Fitness Club, Foreign Language Club, Varsity Club and Robotics
He is also the secretary of the Class of 2020.
TJ has been awarded the Ruth and Vernon Taylor Salutatorian Award, Presidential Excellence Gold Award, Penn State Behrend Chancellor’s Scholarship, and has been accepted into the Penn State Behrend Honors Program and STEM Leaders Program.
His future plans include attending Penn State Behrend, where he will pursue a degree in engineering.
Co-salutatorian Noah Burke is the son of John and Stacy Burke.
As a student at West Forest, he participated in soccer, basketball, and baseball.
He was a member of National Honor Society, Varsity Club, Yearbook, and Fitness Club. He is also a member of 4-H.
Noah has been awarded the Ruth and Vernon Taylor Salutatorian Award, the Presidential Excellence Gold Award, the Soccer Scholarship, Sports Boosters Scholarship, Athlete of the Year, the Lions Club Vocational Scholarship, the Kinnear Scholarship, and Penn Tech’s Earth and Space Science Scholarship.
His future plans include attending the Pennsylvania College of Technology, to become a heavy equipment operator, and eventually starting his own excavation business.
The West Forest Class of 2020 included 22 seniors. Commencement exercises were held June 5 at the high school.