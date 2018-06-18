Gasoline prices in Western Pennsylvania are down by three cents this week to average $3.091 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The average reported by AAA in DuBois is $2.997, making it and Altoona (at $2.955) the only Pennsylvania cities reporting averages under $3.
Gas prices are one to five cents cheaper across every state in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region. But, even with the cheaper pump prices, four states continue to sell gas for $3 or more (including Pennsylvania, with an average of $3.04 statewide).
Regional gasoline inventories fell to 65.6 million barrels after a 1.3 million drop on the week. This latest decrease brings the year-over-year deficit for the region to 3.4 million bbl, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.
This week’s average price in western Pennsylvania is $3.091. A week ago, during the week of June 11, the average price was $3.124. A year ago, during the week of June 19, 2017, the average price was $2.551, according to AAA.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
- $2.955 Altoona
- $3.139 Beaver
- $3.007 Bradford
- $3.185 Brookville
- $3.115 Butler
- $3.155 Clarion
- $2.997 Du Bois
- $3.129 Erie
- $3.105 Greensburg
- $3.017 Indiana
- $3.123 Jeannette
- $3.141 Kittanning
- $3.038 Latrobe
- $3.049 Meadville
- $3.111 Mercer
- $3.073 New Castle
- $3.100 New Kensington
- $3.140 Pittsburgh
- $3.101 Sharon
- $3.104 Uniontown
- $3.098 Warren
- $3.123 Washington
On the National Front
On the week, the national gas price average is two cents cheaper at $2.90. Today’s national average is only one cent more expensive than a month ago, but 60 cents more expensive than a year ago.
Nationwide, 44 states have less expensive or steady gas price averages compared to last Monday.
However, the cheaper trend may be reversing. Gasoline demand spiked in the latest EIA report, in fact setting a new record at 9.88 million b/d for the week ending June 8. As demand skyrockets, U.S. gasoline inventories plummeted 2.27 million barrels to land at 237 million, which is 5.7 million below stocks last year at this time. If demand continues to strengthen and inventories decrease in the weeks ahead, motorists may see gas prices do a reversal and start to increase again.
Moving into this week, another factor that will influence gas prices in the near and long-term will be outcomes from the June 22 OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria. The cartel, along with other major producers including Russia, will discuss increasing oil production ahead of the year-end scheduled dissolution of its production reduction agreement. Some reports indicate that OPEC could be looking at an increase of 300,000 to 600,000 b/d to help ease global crude price gains. An increase in production would likely decrease crude oil prices and encourage cheaper gas prices.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.