At the unofficial kick-off of the summer driving season, the average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is three cents cheaper this week at $3.03 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Gas prices continue to trend downward across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states, with all averages now under $3/gallon. Though, at $2.98, Pennsylvania ranks as the tenth most expensive state in the country and the most expensive in the region.
The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest data shows the region saw a significant build in gasoline stocks — 3.8 million barrels — to total 63.7 million. The much-needed increase helped cut the year-over-year deficit in half, now at 1.6 million barrels less than this time last year. With the nation seeing increased demand, inventory will need to continue to build to keep gas prices decreasing and/or stable.
The average price during the week of May 20, 2019 was $3.068. The average price during the week of May 28, 2018 was $3.152.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in the DuBois area during the past week was: $2.838 in Altoona; $3.027 in Beaver; $3.095 in Bradford; $3.089 in Brookville; $2.979 in Butler; $3.101 in Clarion; $2.976 in DuBois; $2.998 in Erie; $3.056 in Greensburg; $3.013 in Indiana; $3.006 in Jeannette; $3.156 in Kittanning; $2.973 in Latrobe; $3.002 in Meadville; $3.099 in Mercer; $2.921 in New Castle; $3.030 New Kensington; $3.084 in Pittsburgh; $3.017 Sharon; $3.009 in Uniontown; $3.139 in Warren; and $3.045 in Washington.
Nationally, of the 37.6 million Americans who hit the road this past Memorial Day weekend, the vast majority found savings at the pump compared to last year’s holiday. Today, 42 states and Washington, D.C. have gas price averages that are less expensive year-over-year, with Floridians (-31 cents) seeing the largest yearly change. Motorists in West Coast states are the exception, paying nearly double-digits more than last May to fill up.
Gas prices have declined, on average, by at least a nickel for most the country since the beginning of May, and the trend could continue into June. Stable crude oil prices are helping to push prices down at the pump despite tight domestic gasoline supply and robust demand. Today’s national average is $2.82, which is cheaper than last week by two cents, last month by six cents and last year by 16 cents.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased by 72 cents to settle at $58.63. Overall, crude prices saw a loss last week, following release of EIA’s weekly petroleum status report that showed total domestic crude inventories rose by 4.8 million barrels. At 476.8 million, the current level is the highest since July 2017.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.