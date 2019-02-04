Gas prices in western Pennsylvania are about a penny cheaper this week at $2.463 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
On the week, gas prices are one to three cents cheaper for every state in the Mid-Atlantic region. Statewide, Pennsylvania gasoline is about two cents cheaper this week at $2.47.
As the region’s refineries prepare for planned maintenance and the production of summer-blend gasoline, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports utilization dropped from 88.6 to 72.4 percent for the week ending January 25. Despite the lower operating rate, stocks increased nearly 1 million barrels to register at 69 million barrels. The healthy supply should help to keep gas prices stable for motorists in the region. Over the weekend, a crude unit fire at PBF Energy refinery in Delaware City, Del., required several fire companies to bring under control. It’s unclear the overall damage and impact the fire has had to the refinery.
The average price per gallon in western Pennsylvania during the week of Jan. 28 was $2.471.
The average price during the week of Feb. 5, 2018 was $2.628
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various area communities was: $2.418 in Altoona; $2.472 in Beaver; $2.543 in Bradford; $2.444 in Brookville; $2.249 in Butler; $2.544 in Clarion; $2.473 in Du Bois; $2.471 in Erie; $2.420 in Greensburg; $2.571 in Indiana; $2.476 in Jeannette; $2.509 in Kittanning; $2.321 in Latrobe; $2.496 in Meadville; $2.470 in Mercer; $2.313 in New Castle; $2.540 in New Kensington; $2.496 in Pittsburgh; $2.350 in Sharon; $2.523 in Uniontown; $2.599 in Warren; and $2.494 in Washington.
Nationally, for most states, gas prices are starting off the first week in February cheaper than the last week in January. On the week, only eight states saw gas prices increase which is a big shift from the week prior, which saw increases for 25 states. With most state gas price averages decreasing, the national gas price average held flat at $2.26.
For the week ending Jan. 25, the EIA reported U.S. gasoline demand at 9.6 million barrels per day. The last time the rate was this high was during the 2018 Labor Day weekend. As the EIA rate is an estimate, it’s considered preliminary and the agency may revise it later this year when it releases final figures for the month. If the estimate is not revised, one reason for the jump could be the extreme cold weather seen last week. The weather may have prompted many motorists, especially in the mid-west, to fill up ahead of the storm.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased $1.47 to settle at $55.26. Oil prices mostly increased last week, following indications of tightened global supply this year. Alongside OPEC’s production reduction agreement of 1.2 million b/d for the first six months of 2019, the recently announced U.S.-imposed crude export ban on Venezuela has made market observers worry that global crude supplies will shrink and rebalance prices.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
