Today

Cloudy skies with some morning fog. High 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.