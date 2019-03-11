The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is almost two cents more expensive again this week at $2.698 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
In the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region, gas prices range from $2.28 (Virginia) to $2.67 (Pennsylvania). As regional gasoline inventory tightens, six states’ average prices jumped seven cents or more and landed on the top 10 list of largest changes in the country on the week.
Since the beginning of February, regional gasoline stocks have decreased by 6.3 million barrels due to ongoing planned and unplanned refinery maintenance. As stocks diminished, total inventory tightened to 64.9 million barrels — one of the lowest levels seen in the region this year. However, inventories are at a year-over-year surplus of 3.1 million barrels, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.
In western Pennsylvania the average price per gallon was $2.698.
The average price during the week of March 4 was $2.681 and during the week of March 12, 2018 was $2.790
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas was: $2.636 in Altoona; $2.689 in Beaver; $2.760 in Bradford; $2.712 in Brookville; $2.598 in Butler; $2.740 in Clarion; $2.743 in DuBois; $2.726 in Erie; $2.634 in Greensburg; $2.755 in Indiana; $2.746 in Jeannette; $2.750 in Kittanning; $2.689 in Latrobe; $2.751 in Meadville; $2.716 in Mercer; $2.589 in New Castle; $2.705 in New Kensington; $2.697 in Pittsburgh; $2.675 in Sharon; $2.660 in Uniontown; $2.760 in Warren; and $2.614 in Washington.
On the week, the national gas price average and that of 26 states jumped a nickel or more. The national average has been steadily increasing for the last three weeks, currently sitting at $2.47. During that time, gasoline inventory has gradually decreased while demand has started to increase and crude oil prices have fluctuated. Combined, these factors are driving up gas prices across the country. Today’s gas price average is a nickel more than last week, 20 cents more expensive than a month ago, but five cents less than last year.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate dropped 59 cents to settle at $56.07. Oil prices fell at the end of last week following the release of lower-than-expected job growth data in the U.S. and continued concerns that a slowing global economy could bring weaker global crude demand later this year. Moving into this week, crude prices may rise as the global crude supply tightens due to OPEC’s 1.2 million barrels per day production reduction agreement in place through at least June 2019 and U.S-imposed crude export sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
