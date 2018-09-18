PITTSBURGH (AP) — Health officials are warning western Pennsylvania residents that two raccoons brought to a facility earlier this week have tested positive for rabies.
The Allegheny County health department says the first raccoon was found in Pittsburgh on the edge of the Morningside/Stanton Heights areas. The second was found in Mount Lebanon.
Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch, and such exposures are almost always fatal when left untreated.
Residents are being warned to avoid stray animals and wildlife, even if the animals appear healthy.
Officials say this is the 19th rabid animal reported in the county this year: there have been eight raccoons, seven bats, two cats, a groundhog and a fox.
