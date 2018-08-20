CLEARFIELD — Bids for Clearfield Borough’s East End paving project have come in significantly over budget due largely to an unusually wet summer.
Thursday, council opened bids for the East End paving project. The borough only received two bids, with the low bid coming in at $243,788. The borough had budgeted $203,000.
Borough Engineer Todd Banks of Stiffler, McGraw & Associates said this isn’t unusual this year. He said construction companies lost 19 days in July due to wet weather. The standard number of working days for a month is 22, Banks said.
Because of this, construction companies had to delay paving projects and are scrambling to get them done.
The borough is paying for the project using Community Development Block Grant funds and the borough has to complete the project by next June or lose about $100,000 in CDBG funds, according to Clearfield County Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick who administers the borough’s CDBG program.
Additionally, DCED could reduce the borough’s allocation for future years if the borough doesn’t spend the money, Kovalick said.
She said the borough could ask for an extension, but there is no guarantee that they would get it.
Kovalick said with the weather, many communities are having difficulty even getting a construction company to submit a bid.
“It’s the same story everywhere,” Kovalick said. “Everyone is already behind and its too late in the season. The rain has kind of killed the construction season this year.”
Unfortunately, this doesn’t help with the state and federal government’s deadlines for spending the money, she said. Kovalick said the federal Housing and Urban Development has enacted stringent monitoring requirements on municipalities, slowing the process down even further. She said it now often takes DCED eight months to review and approve a plan when its only supposed to take three months.
Banks suggested the borough complete as much of the project as they can. He said it is an itemized bid so they can go back through and pare back the project to get it under budget. Banks said it was premature to award the bid that night before they can sit down and look at the project again.
Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott recommended to council to “circle the wagons” so they can meet, get everybody on the same page and look at the project again, adding a special meeting could be held to award the bid if needed.
