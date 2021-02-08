TIONESTA — This summer author James Patterson teamed up with Scholastic Book Club and granted 5,000 teachers $500 and 500 bonus points for each winner to be used to buy books for students. Any teacher could enter to win the money and points by writing an essay about how the money would be spent and get books put into the hands of students this school year. With more than 100,000 entries, one local teacher earned this Classroom Library Grant for her second grade.
Although it was June and school had been out for a week and in the midst of the global pandemic of Covid-19, West Forest elementary teacher Erin O’Toole Brannon was looking forward to the next school year.
Scholastic Book Club runs a one dollar book a week for students so she was looking to see what was the Book of the Week when she saw the contest entry form and rules. Although she knew many teachers would enter this Classroom Library Grant she said she thought she had nothing to lose by writing an essay of how she could get books into the hands of her students. Her challenge was to say it in a limited number of words.
Last school year, Brannon sent a letter to several friends asking them to sponsor one of her students for a Book of the Month. Each sponsor would donate $9 and then each student would get the $1 book offered by Scholastic for the month. Several friends and family members posted her letter on Facebook and enough people volunteered that each child had a sponsor plus additional money to have a $5 birthday book.
According to a news release from the school, the students and parents were very excited each month with the new book and the opportunity to receive a book when the book club box arrived to the classroom. In addition to reading the book, Brannon would have her students write a thank you note to the sponsor and tell them about the book.
So, using this platform, Brannon wrote an essay using the same idea, but instead of asking for sponsors she would use the grant money and bonus points to buy books for her students and her classroom.
She said that Scholastic had a great thing going with the $1 book; however, in November it raised the prices to $2. That was worked out because she had enough sponsors to pick up the additional cost. She said she was amazed with the number of people in the community that sent money for her students along with a good feeling to see the interest that is part of the Tionesta community.
Brannon also had donations from high school friends and relatives. Although there was the outreach and interest of sponsors, she did not want to ask the same people again this year for a donation. Therefore, winning the Library Grant has allowed her to continue this fun and educational activity.
Each month the student receives a new book. But Brannon doesn’t just hand them a new book and say, “Go read.” She opens the box in front of the students, allows them to take the new book back to their desk and read it alone and look at the pictures. As the students are reading, she puts a book plate in the front of the book that says it is a gift from the book sponsor.
The students read the book each day with a friend or as a whole group. After a week, each student writes a thank you note and addresses the envelope to their sponsor and drops it in the mail. Then the students can take their books home and add it to their libraries.
Brannon is in her 34th year of teaching second grade at West Forest Elementary.