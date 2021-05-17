Here is a good one: Pelosi called General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president (Trump) from initiating military hostilities or accessing launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike. She said the situation of this unhinged president could not be more dangerous. Judicial Watch is suing to get all records pertaining to communications with Miller. Pelosi has a lot of nerve calling someone unhinged. Take a look at Pelosi, Schumer, Maxine Waters, Biden, Harris, Nadler, Schiff, Swalwell and all the far left socialists! Scary!
Here’s another case of hypocrisy. Maxine Waters wants to take our guns, yet she had her armed guards go on a plane with her and demanded two air marshals be on the plane too. Guns are good for thee, but not for me.
I see where Penn State University is bowing to woke. Now you can’t say freshman, sophomore, junior, senior, etc. When are liberal colleges, high schools and grade schools going to get some backbone and get rid of liberalism, stop playing the race card and stop listening to the president and all his loonies?
The Squad and AOC are racist and want to destroy our country. These morons should be tried for treason. Look at the damage their President Biden has done in a little over 100 days. I still think Biden and his cronies had something to do with the virus, gas line and the trouble with Israel, our greatest ally.
Did John Kerry have something to do with Iran and Hamas attacking Israel? Remember, he was caught giving Israel secrets to Iran. Where’s the justice? Joe, Hunter and the whole family got rich from China; Kerry is sleeping with Iran; Swalwell sleeping with a Chinese agent; Clintons selling uranium to Russia; Obama telling the Russian official that he would be able to do more in his second term. And these crooks blamed President Trump for Russian collusion.
Biden and his socialists are the most corrupt I have seen in my lifetime. Big spenders, tax the U.S. people to oblivion, waste money on pork, spend millions on illegals and siding with countries that hate us.
It’s time to bust the teachers union that told CDC what to do. Don’t let the teachers go back to work. They gave Biden $125 million, and also gave to anti-gun people. Lord help us.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg