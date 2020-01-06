It’s a new year and what better time to remind our community of all of the services, programs and tools your local library provides?
Did you know that we can help you get your passport, send a fax, make copies and scan? We also have brand new laptops for convenient patron use throughout the library and quiet working spaces.
Every month we have a book club that meets on the second Thursday, and we offer a crafting class each month as well. We also have occasional movie nights and a Preschool Playgroup that meets here every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Are you looking for a job or need help with computer skills? The Career Link is here every month offering guidance in various areas of career development too.
Please add us on Facebook (Redbank Valley Public Library), read our article here in the paper every other week, call the library at (814) 275-2870 or check out our website (rvlibrary.org) to find out about upcoming programs and events.
A new year brings change and the Redbank Valley Public Library would like to welcome Debbie Bonanno to our board of trustees.
She joins six other members, including: Ragan Griffin, Kristen Landers, Tina Roy, Ray Ishman, Jean Shaffer and Joyce Traister.
We regretfully say goodbye to Kim Magagnotti, who has served on our board for a total of six years including being vice president for a year and our president for the past year. She has been an asset to the library, a wonderful volunteer, and will be greatly missed. Thank you, Kim, for your time, effort and support.
As a reminder, our board meets the third Tuesday of every month and meetings are open to the public.
One more thing we would like to mention is that we have a lot of new books and movies, so stop in to check out one of your favorites.
Also, we offer an inter-library loan program, so if we don’t have the book you’re looking for and another library does, we can loan it from them for you to check out.