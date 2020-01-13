For starters this week, I would like to extend some well deserved recognition. We should all be very thankful for our firefighters, ambulance workers and police. They never know when they might be called upon to risk their lives for others. In our area, firefighters and some ambulance workers are volunteers. They receive no pay, but still they continue. In fact, they hold fundraisers to raise money for needed equipment. Thanks, folks.
The so-called Progressives are really getting out on the fringe. The death of Iranian general Soleimani has caused outrage on the Left. Never mind the blood on his hands. Never mind that he came up with the IED, which killed so many, including a fine young man I knew. He seems to be a hero to the Left, as they embrace anybody or anything that is anti-American. They don’t have to worry, though. Iran still has plenty of lunatics to replace Soleimani.
The rise of anti-Semitism in the United States is cause for deep concern. Incredibly, it is becoming acceptable in some Progressive circles. I suppose that it started with hatred for Israel. Now, it seems to be moving toward hatred of Jews in general. In New York City, a Jewish man was attacked and beaten by four hoodlums. He was recognizable as Jewish because he was wearing a yarmulke. The incident garnered little coverage in the news. What if this had happened to someone wearing a hijab, burka or turban? The outcry would have been overwhelming. One begins to fear another Kristallnacht. This translates to night of broken glass, in which the Nazis vandalized Jewish businesses and beat and arrested countless Jewish citizens for no crime. With people like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in Congress, helped by clowns like Linda Sarsour, it might happen. The fact of the matter is that Israel is our only true friend in the Middle East. Period.
It seems that plastic, of all things, has been making the news a lot lately. I suppose the ridiculous teenager, Greta Thunberg, has a lot to do with that. Now, of course, the Left is calling for the banning of plastic straws, grocery bags, bottles and countless other things. Before anyone jumps on the plastic banning bandwagon, however, they should stop and think a bit. Just look at how much our economy depends on the manufacture and sale of plastics. If they were to be banned, countless numbers of workers would lose their jobs. It’s just like the campaign against fossil fuels, such as coal and petroleum. Of course, to the Left, job loss is not a factor. In fact, it serves one of their sinister purposes. That is to make more and more people dependent on government for food, clothing and shelter. Job destruction is a big part of that plan. It is easy to think that they are simply ignorant of economics. In fact, I once felt sort of that way myself. Although I still feel that it is true in some cases, I have come to the conclusion that it is part of a total plan to destroy us economically. Of course, we need to do things to protect our environment, but there are ways to do that without radical actions. Lenin must be smiling, as he sees “useful idiots” coming out in full force in this country.
Then, of course, we have the ongoing impeachment soap opera. It would appear that the Democrats are still firmly committed to it. Anyone with any sense knows that it will fail, yet they persist. They will never get the votes in the Senate to convict, yet they continue to waste our tax money in the futile attempt. They could have used the time in the last couple of years to accomplish some good for the country, but they have wasted their time and our money on this charade. The Republicans did pretty much the same thing with Clinton, and it destroyed them. Hopefully, the same thing will happen to the Democrats.