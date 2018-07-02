July 4th – Independence Day.
This holiday is one where we look back at those who stood firm on their belief that it was unfair to be taxed and yet have no say, no representation, over how they were governed.
These settlers, farmers, towns people united under the call of freedom. Believing so strongly in it that they would pick up arms and fight for that freedom, even against what looked like a bigger, more experienced and better-supplied foe.
What courage it must have taken for many of them to take that stand. Some in the towns wanted to continue to accept rule by England. So I can imagine that people took sides, settlements were divided.
Today that same courage is seen in our military men and women. They continue the fight for freedom – ours and, at times, for others across the globe. They stand tall as those early revolutionaries did, ready to face any foe.
It is because freedom is so precious.
It is not something we should ever take lightly and yet we do tend to take it for granted. We’ve become so used to our freedom that we think it can never be taken away.
A few years back an exchange student from China was staying in the region and one of the host families she was staying with reached out to me to see if this student could spend a day with me and learn about American newspapers. I agreed, a little hesitant, wondering if we’d be able to communicate to where we could understand each other. She spoke English as her second language and at times would pause to consider what word to use. That day was an eye-opener for each of us.
Here was this young girl who had traveled across the ocean, something I have never done but yet her freedom at home was limited. Her father had a job with the government and that enabled her at times to be able to travel to various parts of China. Such traveling within the country is not always allowed. Yet, here we think nothing of traveling from one state to another on vacations or for business. What if our United States were not so united? Wonder if we had to apply for a visa or a passport to cross into Ohio or New York. Now, what if it was denied and we could not cross the state line without facing severe punishment.
On the other hand, this young student was amazed at the stories we could write without fear of censorship. We could call up local officials and ask questions – sometimes asking things they really didn’t want to talk about – but we could do so because of our freedom. Because we believe in governing for the people and by the people, we believe the people need to be informed of the actions its government takes on its behalf.
We talked the afternoon away, learning about each other’s countries and customs. It just reinforced for me how wonderful it is to live in this country, with our freedoms.
- Our freedom to free speech.
- Our freedom to bear arms.
- Our freedom to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Right now our country seems as if it is divided and that division is ever widening. We have faced such division in our past and come through it. This nation and its people will not go quietly into oblivion. We stand atop the shoulders of those courageous men and women who have come before us. We honor them this July 4th for beginning the journey that has led to the life we currently enjoy, blessed with freedoms to live our lives as we see fit within the guidance of the government that we empower.
Let the fireworks light up the skies as we celebrate their courage and thank God for our many blessings and freedoms.
