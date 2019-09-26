My husband Terry’s family lived in New Bethlehem for several generations and he grew up here. After meeting at church and working in Virginia for many years, surviving 60-plus hour workweeks, the D.C. area sniper, anthrax attacks, 9/11 and the horrendous traffic, we chose to retire here. What I remember fondly from my own hometown (population about 40,000) were some great school and Sunday School teachers (a couple of whom were both weekday and Sunday teachers), classmates, roller skating in the elementary school gym, high school service club projects, what we called “bike hikes” and singing “My Country Tis of Thee,” “America the Beautiful” or the “Star Spangled Banner” to start our school day.
Where do kids learn those wonderful patriotic songs today? That was before people began focusing on “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion” in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and ignoring the very next clause which states, “or preventing the free exercise thereof.” It would be wonderful if sporting events didn’t start until after church and Sunday school classes were over so that today’s kids would have the opportunity to attend church regularly.
What I love about New Bethlehem is the church community and prayer breakfasts, the Farmer’s Market, the dedicated volunteers who help maintain the Redbank Valley Trail, Redbank Renaissance’s Historical Society, Gardenkeepers and annual clean up volunteers, our scouting communities, chamber, library, Community Center volunteers and their programs, and other community volunteers. Many volunteer with multiple organizations. I wish more people would volunteer because most groups need more volunteers to continue their programs. Volunteering provides great personal satisfaction and networking and is a great asset to our vibrant community. A recent women’s prayer breakfast speaker asked, “how do you show your love?” Volunteer work is a great way to do that, as is picking up litter, and keeping properties clean and well maintained to show self-pride and respect for others. Many properties have been improved in the last 20 years, but there are still a few to renovate which would help increase property values even more for all.
There is great opportunity in the New Bethlehem area. Several new businesses include restaurants, a bakery, a coffee shop and B&Bs. The trail can bring more opportunity for B&Bs, shuttle and other related tourism and recreational businesses and services like those enjoyed by Ohiopyle, Jim Thorpe and other Pennsylvania trail towns. There are opportunities for doctors, lawyers, accountants and many technical professions, including electricians, plumbers, carpenters and painters among others, so that young adults can stay here to work and make a good living. Many retirees return here because it is a great place to live. The work of the Redbank Valley Historical Society documents that the history of the area is amazing and even though we have suffered the same problems as many other small towns in a changing economy, the future is bright.
— SANDY MATEER
President of New
Bethlehem Borough Council, Redbank Valley Trails Association and
Redbank Renaissance