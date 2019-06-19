Dear Gayle,
I just graduated. People keep asking me what I want to do next. They expect me to say what job I want to do for the rest of my life, but I can’t tell them because I don’t know. I’ve had a few thoughts about it, but nothing ever seemed like a clear answer. One time I tried just giving an answer to get it over with, but then the person just wanted to keep talking about that career. Right now, all I plan to do is look for a job and do that. What can I say to people who want answers?
— Don’t Know
Dear Don’t,
Do not feel that you must supply an expected answer to anyone’s questions about your future. Do your best to offer a true response, but do not try to craft one from what you believe that the asker wants to hear. I assume that your graduation is from high school, and not college. Very few high school graduates have a clear vision of how they wish to spend the rest of their working lives. You are in a large crowd. This means that many people start out doing one thing, and later switch to doing something else. I spoke recently with a man who talked of having come out of the military with not one clue as to what he wanted to do with his life. He landed in a particular job and stayed with that company until his retirement. It was fortunate for him that this work suited him such that he went for more schooling while maintaining it and was then able to advance to better-paying positions within the company.
I could relate to his story. I also landed in a job after high school. It lasted 10 years and ended only when the company closed. I landed in another job, but realized by then that I would never advance there without increasing my education. I had avoided going to college straight out of high school only because I did not want to risk wasting my own or anyone else’s money when I was still without a clue. By the time I knew what I wanted to do, I was in my thirties and now in a hurry. By carrying an increased load and a full course load in summers, I crammed six years of education into four years, something my 18-year-old self would never have had the discipline and incentive to do. Expect that this may happen for you as well.
A few people find their careers or life’s work. For many others, it finds them. Meanwhile, any time spent working at anything can be educational and enlightening. Do not overlook the value in staying gainfully employed at any pursuit at all, each job we do has a lot to teach us. Each also may provide the opportunity to start saving toward that higher education if and/or when it is initiated; the less money borrowed for schooling, the better.
As for a reasonable response to those with well-meaning questions about your future, consider saying something along the lines of, “Thank you for asking. I wish I could give you a specific answer, but at this point, I am still not sure which direction would work best for me, so I am looking for a job to be doing for right now. Do you know of any openings?”
Dear Gayle,
My daughter was a good kid, but as she got older, she got into drugs and now she’s in prison. That’s bad enough, but she is also pregnant and the delivery date means that she’ll still be in there when she has her baby. I have health issues and can’t take the baby, but my daughter’s cousin can. My worry is about the birth certificate. It will be sad enough that this baby will have to learn some day that he or she was born in a prison, but to have that on the birth certificate for the world to see every time a birth certificate has to be shown as proof of identity is an upsetting thought for me. Do they do that? Do they put the name of the prison where you usually see a hospital name?
— Soon To Be Grandma
Dear Grandma,
I do not know the county and state in which your daughter is incarcerated, so I can say nothing to you as fact in your daughter’s specific case, but I believe that it varies not only from state to state, but from one prison to the next. Some send their inmates in labor to a nearby hospital to give birth. Generally, these women are moved there in leg chains and cuffs, and are frequently chained to the bed once there. At other prisons, the birth may take place in the cell with no hospital transfer except for a medical emergency.
As for both that and the wording to be expected on the certificate, you should call the prison your daughter is in and ask to speak to someone in charge in the infirmary. They will not discuss your daughter with you, so you may want only to tell them that you have those two questions about the treatment plan for pregnant inmates.
Please also keep in mind that judges have powers for more than deciding cases. One such power is to change a birth certificate to replace the birth parents names with those of the adoptive parents. If your grandbaby is given a socially compromising birth certificate, you might ask that a judge review it with a request that it be reissued with only the name of the town that that prison uses for its mailing address. It would be a shame to saddle an innocent baby with lifelong evidence of a negative consequence related to a poor choice on behalf of a parent.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]