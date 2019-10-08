“It was in the 1960s that the left convinced itself that there is something ‘fascistic’ about patriotism and something perversely ‘patriotic’ about running down America.”
– Jonah Goldburg
Less than a decade ago, Republicans dominated Colorado politics. The GOP held both Senate seats. Five of their congressmen were Republicans as well as the governor, the secretary of state and the treasurer. They controlled both houses of the legislature. But after the 2008 election, they lost everything. Democrats won every major political office. This was the most stunning reversal of political fortune in American history. And, this is also the story of how the progressives are making this happen across the entire nation. As they march on, progressive majorities are springing up in all the wrong places. They are picking off conservative held seats like ducks in a shooting gallery.
Today’s American conservatives don’t fathom the necessity of hitting home runs every election any longer. But we will become forever bright blue if they don’t. It is happening right before our eyes in Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and others that once voted to the right or the center. And many have little knowledge of the progressive coveted and effective game plan: “The Colorado Model.” Despite accusations about a “vast right-wing conspiracy,” the right has nothing to counter The Colorado Model. Yet this is the most effective progressive tool in history to turn “red states blue.” To the socialist Democrats, this is the new world order they have been dreaming of!
When the left was preparing for the 2008 Colorado elections, they arrived with a plan in hand. They had a blueprint for establishing permanent Democratic majorities in all key voting precincts. So with discipline and focus, they pioneered political architecture designed to utilize new campaign finance laws with the emerging breed of wealthy progressive donors. They lobbied them for unprecedented resources for local races. It was a simple and brilliant strategy that delivered them huge dividends. And their cunning tactful successes did not go unnoticed by the Washington players.
“The central liberal truth is that politics can change a culture and save it from itself.”
– Daniel Patrick Moynihan
They studied the tactics of Saul Alinsky and his comrades, and incorporated them in The Colorado Model. By Election Day, they had developed a strategy that no army of Soviets with AK-47s could defeat. The conservatives were using home-made sling shots to fight the liberal militia armed with nuclear political weapons. It was a massacre worse than the German Blitzkrieg in France during WWII. Developing and strategizing the execution of The Colorado Model is one of the left’s most effective political stratagems that have ever been perfected. It was cleverly engineered to turn “red states” into “blue states.” It is implausible how the gullible GOP was totally out-flanked by the left!
After the last 10 years of promoting their game plan the progressive’s surge in Colorado reflects a national trend. It reflected the ability of the far left to confiscate control of the majority of the state’s political institutions. As a result, this strategy is being duplicated in every state in the nation. It has the potential to produce sweeping leftist gains nationwide. The Colorado Model has proven what can be accomplished if bureaucratically daring political strategists put party difference aside and develop a plan that is beneficial for the sovereignty of their entire party.
“The quality of decision is like the well-timed swoop of a falcon which enables it to strike and destroy its victim.”
– Sun Tzu
Although the Colorado Model isn’t a secret, it hasn’t drawn much national reaction from the GOP.
It is not that the left is happy keeping the secret of their success under wraps instead of touting their conquests. They took a page right out of Alinsky’s play book: “Whenever possible, go outside the expertise of the enemy. Look for ways to increase insecurity, anxiety and uncertainty.” The success of this plan depends on wealthy liberals spending unprecedented amounts of money as “independent expenditures” to attack GOP office-seekers. They have created a vast infrastructure of sympathetic liberal organizations. They do not dare risk energizing wealthy investors dependent on the GOP to fight back. Therefore they are funneling the money through 3rd party leftist-sensitive groups.
“He who is prudent and lies in wait for an enemy, who is not, will be victorious.”
– Sun Tzu
The Colorado Model was tested and refined long before its national roll out. Far leftist Democrats throughout the U.S. have adopted this as their blueprint to take over our nation. Yet Republicans will not admit they’ve been out-maneuvered by sly socialist Democrats because they would have to admit defeat. But the GOP should find this concerning! Jon Caldara of the Independence Institute, a Denver-based conservative political think tank, says Republicans around the country should be alarmed by the success of the Colorado Model. “Watch out, it’s coming to a state near you!”
Is it too late for the GOP to develop a strategy to combat damage done in Colorado and beyond? The clock is ticking, only time will tell. Saul Alinsky said, “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.” If this is the left’s Achilles heal, the GOP could turn things around. The left underestimated how much the right’s incompetence has been playing into their victories. The GOP in recent years has been fielding an entourage of mediocre candidates, until Trump stole the show. They’ve been shooting themselves in both feet during debates before a candidate is even chosen. This has been a gift to the left! If they “go along” so the party can “get along,” they could win?
“A good tactic is one your people enjoy. They’ll keep doing it without urging and come back to do more.”
– Saul Alinsky
With enough money and cooperation from the GOP, The Colorado Model will continue to be a success. If progressives continue the same measure of political shrewdness and opportunism, they can win the brass ring. Political blunders by un-opportunistic Republicans have been the hallmark of success for opponents.
The left’s been winning with candidates billed as centrists, not liberalists. Now they are leaning to the far left and flaunting it and still winning? There is a new breed of voters that think the world owes them a living. They are mesmerized by the socialist Democrats that have convinced them to barter away their liberty for a socialist fairyland. And the GOP won’t fight back?
Notre Dame great Knute Rockne once told his team, “Show me a gracious loser and I’ll show you a failure.” If the GOP wants to win and win big, they too must develop a unified national platform and stick to it. Political infighting is self-destructive and leads to defeat. It is time they even the playing field and do something constructive. Just as the Normandy landings of D-Day liberated Europe in 1944, the GOP needs a united victory to liberate America from democratic socialism. That time is now! The conservatives need to develop a paradigm to defeat The Colorado Model next election.
“Winning takes precedence over all. There’s no gray area. There’s no almosts.”
– Kobe Bryant
Middle class America elected Donald Trump because they wanted more opportunities to capitalize on the benefits of republicanism. Trump campaigned to invigorate the American Dream. That was not unique. That has been a tried and true successful campaign strategy for the GOP for decades.
It is time they got back to the core ideologies that once made them the “Grand Old Party.” America wants winners and not wieners.
“The opportunity to secure ourselves against defeat lies in our own hands, but the opportunity of defeating the enemy is provided by the enemy himself.”
– Sun Tzu