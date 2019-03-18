You know, I have reached a point at which almost nothing on the news surprises me. Just when you think that you have seen the most ridiculous thing possible, something else comes along.
Let’s start with the idea of racism. To my knowledge, racism means to hate or discriminate against someone because of their race. Now, it seems as though every day something new, and more ridiculous, gets the racist label. For example, the Dr. Seuss character, “The Cat in the Hat” has been portrayed by some as reminiscent of the old black face minstrel shows. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” has been deemed racist because of the seating of the black kid in one of the scenes. And, perhaps the most ridiculous of all, it has been argued that trees in national parks are racist, as they remind black people of lynchings.
Personally, I feel that slavery, lynchings and Jim Crow laws are disgraceful smears on our history. I do not, however, feel in any way responsible for them; I never participated in any of them. In fact, slavery was over when my ancestors first set foot on these shores. These loony Leftist ideas only serve to further divide the races.
Anti-Semitism seems to be on the rise in this country, to an alarming degree. Two Democratic women in Congress openly preach it, while the Democratic Party does little or nothing about it. Why any Jewish person would vote Democrat is incomprehensible to me.
Anti-Christian activity is also on the rise. Of course, people seem to be crawling out of the woodwork to make sexual abuse accusations against clergy, some claiming that it happened 50 or more years ago. Christian bakers seem to be among the most often attacked. There have been efforts to make them bake cakes that celebrate things to which they are morally opposed, such as gay marriage and even abortion. On the plus side, the Methodist Church recently reaffirmed its ban on gay marriage, gay and trans clergy, etc. It’s time for the major religions to take a stand.
Recently, I was shocked to read how widespread female genital mutilation is in this country. This horrendously barbaric practice, which has no medical purposes is a threat to thousands of girls. If someone did such a thing to an animal, they would be arrested, yet they can do it to little girls and get away with it. How much are we willing to allow in the name of so-called diversity?
Even sports are not safe from the looney Left. In many areas, boys who claim to “identify” as girls are permitted to participate in, and dominate, girls’ sports. What is the point of a girl even trying out for a sport, when, in many cases, her opponents will have a huge physical advantage over her? The fact of the matter is that there are physical differences between males and females. To try to make them the same in physical activities is just totally ridiculous.
For incomprehensible reasons, Socialism seems to be gaining a foothold in the minds of some Americans. Don’t they ever pick up a history book? Did they sleep through history class in school. Socialism just doesn’t work. It ends up requiring brutal tactics to even keep it going, as people’s incentive to work and do well is wiped out. Force is the only thing left.
Nancy Pelosi has come up with yet another in a long list of idiotic ideas. She now says that the voting age should be lowered to 16. Sixteen! Over the course of a long career I worked with countless people of that age. While the vast majority was very nice, there was no way that they were ready to vote. Neither my friends nor I were voting material at 16. Voting takes some life experience and education.
And finally, here’s one that is truly hard to believe. In North Carolina, vandals targeted a statue of World War II hero General William Lee, apparently thinking that he was the Confederate commander from the Civil War. It is sort of funny, but it is also pathetic, in that it shows the intellectual and educational levels of the vandals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.