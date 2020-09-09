Let’s move our imaginations in fast-forward fashion to the year 2050.
You have just had a stroke. Surgery is vital to relieve pressure on your brain.
The surgeon got his last year of medical school or residency training in 2020 — online.
Will you feel secure?
That question synopsizes the quandary facing education officials from kindergarten through doctor-degree granting schools.
Can we educate people as well via the internet as we have done in person?
In person, fifth-grade teachers can force Danny to snap back from a daydream and focus on fractions. Teachers of high school sophomores can divert Donna’s attention away from her cell phone and back to algebra.
But online?
There is a reason why we do not allow school-age people to drive cars, carry concealed weapons or drink alcoholic beverages based solely on their own judgment. That judgment is still in the formative stages, and remains so until our mid-twenties, according to recent research on the topic.
At-home education via computers and smartphones can work. It can also be disastrously unsuccessful.
Some of the results depend on the students. But much, perhaps most, depends on the parents, spouses, roommates or friends of individual students.
Some of us hold our noses to the metaphorical grindstone. Other must, at least at times, have those noses pressed down for us.
But if the parents are at work, are sleeping, are themselves uneducated, are drunk, are out of the house — or are simply worn down by the relentless grind associated with COVID-era lockdowns and isolation — how well will online education work?
This is not just a matter of passing ninth grade, or getting that college diploma.
The effectiveness of our economy, our society, even our military, a decade and more from now will depend in large measure on how well or poorly this year’s educational innovations have accomplished their goals.
If today’s third-grade students cannot read at third grade level by next spring, will they grasp fluid mechanics in college in 2030?
The bridges we drive across, the medicines we take, the security of our borders, the adequacy of our nutrition — all depend on what we do or do not do in school this year.
— Denny Bonavita