I am a part of my school’s National Honors Society committee, and one of the areas that NHS looks at for membership is leadership. This is the hardest attribute for students to convince us of in an essay. And I think there’s a reason for that.
Leadership is one of those characteristics that we all think we know about, but we have a really hard time defining. It’s one of those characteristics that we have cheapened and watered down, so much so to the point that our own leaders can’t do it effectively anymore.
I’m not just talking about Congress, though they are their own mess. I’m talking about every leader from the president on down to the people in small towns. I’m talking about politicians refusing to wear a mask at the Mayo Clinic and then lying about why those chose not to, like Vice President Mike Pence, whose version of Christianity keeps him from being alone with women but allows lying to make excuses for his bad choices. I’m talking about politicians calling a governor a Nazi and accusing him of using a “socialist” playbook — also while not wearing a mask — because he disagrees with the governor’s decisions. I have yet to find Gov. Wolf’s death camps, Mr. Dush. And Nazis may have had “socialist” in their name, but they were fascists, which is on the right-hand side of the political spectrum. That’s why Martin Niemöller famously said, “First they came for the socialists” when talking about the Nazis. If the Nazis were truly socialists, why were they coming to take them away?
And while leading in elected office means modeling the best behaviors of your people — like wearing masks to the Mayo Clinic when you were well aware of their rules before showing up — it also means making hard decisions.
The lack of leadership, I think, comes from our country’s watered-down view of leadership, which starts in childhood. We tell every student-athlete that they’re a leader on the field, while most of them are just position players. And that’s okay. We tell kids that everyone can be a leader, but we ignore the need for intelligent followers. A bunch of people trying to lead is what we call chaos. We also mistake behavior that is boorishness as leadership, but if someone is loudly shouting bad ideas, they’re still bad ideas, even if they’re loud. And we can’t say that someone is a brave, strong man if he’s afraid of looking foolish to other world leaders. “Send the wrong message” is just coward-talk for “I think I look silly.”
I am not an elected official. I write about them. But this pandemic has given me a chance to see people lead. And I have written columns about those who refuse — still waiting, Education Secretary Petro Rivera — and those who fail miserably and refuse to own it. So, while I see people refusing to make the tough call based on the situation, which is what we ask our leaders to do, I want to point out good leadership.
The committee members of the Brockway Italian Festival canceled their event three months in advance. It’s a new event, and it’s something they’re just trying to get off the ground, so that’s risky. But they did it. There are the comic-con organizers who canceled before they had to, knowing that they didn’t want to be responsible for making their attendees sick. Some cons, like one of my favorites, 3 Rivers Comic-Con in Pittsburgh, is small and new, so it’s a risk. Recently, the Brockway Borough Council passed a resolution to close the park to all events. That’s hard because they have to tell people no when people don’t want that. In fact, one council member had to deny Easter religious services in the park, which was absolutely the right thing to do. Then there’s the school district leaders, who, when faced with an absence of leadership at the state and national level, had to make tough decisions.
Leadership is more than cheering on your team when you’re behind. It’s more than continuing to play even when you’re done. It’s more than acting manlier and louder than anyone else. It’s more than playing “wait and see” games. It’s more than making excuses.
Leadership on the field isn’t leadership. Sorry. You’re playing a game. It’s more than a title because many people are born or buy their way into their titles. It’s more than winning. Sometimes, leadership is losing. Sometimes, leadership is making mistakes and learning from them. Leadership is doing what you think is right based on the information you have at the time and owning that decision no matter what people say to you.
Agree with the established scientific community or not, the people we have in leadership positions should be able to lead by example.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can reach him at bundycolumn@gmail.com.