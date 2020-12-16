Pat Narduzzi looked to the ceiling for a split second and refocused. Sitting somewhere in the depths of Bobby Dodd Stadium, Pitt’s coach was asked about quarterback Kenny Pickett after what many thought would be his final appearance in the ACC.
“I didn’t realize that was his last ACC game. You’re right,” Narduzzi said. “But Kenny Pickett? I love that guy.”
Turns out the win at Georgia Tech wasn’t No. 8’s good-bye to Pitt.
Pickett is coming back. Pitt’s three-year starting quarterback, a legitimate NFL prospect, is skipping April’s draft and returning for the 2021 season. He announced his decision on Tuesday night, tweeting three words: “One more year.”
The senior will utilize the NCAA’s blanket waiver, which gives every fall athlete another year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pickett walked at Senior Day ahead of Pitt’s win against Virginia Tech, but that doesn’t matter. Narduzzi always said his players would have until after the season to make their final decisions.
Pickett’s return is a massive development for Pitt’s 2021 hopes after losing multiple seniors to the NFL draft. His center, Jimmy Morrissey, declared on Sunday. Before him, potential first-round defensive ends Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones II, as well as safety Damar Hamlin, cornerback Jason Pinnock, left guard Bryce Hargrove and wide receiver DJ Turner, opted to forgo the 2021 campaign.
Losing Pickett, too, would have further lowered Pitt’s expectations for next year. Redshirt freshmen Joey Yellen and Davis Beville would have battled for the job under the watchful eye of Mark Whipple — or possibly a different offensive coordinator. With Pickett returning, though, it would be surprising to see Pitt move on from Whipple, whose production (23.5 points per game in the ACC the last two seasons) hasn’t impressed despite Pickett taking a liking to him.
While Pitt’s offense has struggled running the ball since Whipple took over in 2019, Pickett has had every opportunity to establish himself as one of the ACC’s top passers. No active quarterback in the conference has thrown more passes than Pickett’s 1,177. And over the last two seasons, no one in college football has logged more attempts per game than the New Jersey native’s 38.0.
This year, Pickett ranked third in the ACC in passing yards per game (267.6), behind only North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. Pickett, who missed two games and played hurt in others due to an injured ankle, completed 61.1% of his passes with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also tallied a team-high eight rushing touchdowns.
Pickett’s numbers would look better if not for Pitt’s ongoing drop problems. The Panthers finished near the top nationally in drops this year after leading the country in the much-maligned category last season. Take out throwaways, spikes, balls batted at the line of scrimmage and drops, and Pickett’s adjusted completion percentage in 2019 was 75.2% — the best in the ACC, according to Pro Football Focus.
“The old tale I was told was that being a quarterback is like being a mailman. Whenever the mailman delivers the package, it doesn’t really matter to him what happens after that. He just needs to put it on the doorstep,” Jordan Reid, a senior analyst with The Draft Network, told the Post-Gazette last month. “That’s what Pickett is doing. He’s just not getting a whole bunch of help.”
Even though they’ve been hampered by drops, Pickett does have a talented group of receivers returning. The unit is headlined by burgeoning star Jordan Addison, who leads all FBS freshmen in catches (60) and receiving yards (666). Jaylon Barden showed flashes in his first year. Taysir Mack, Shocky Jacques-Louis, Jared Wayne and Tre Tipton are all veterans now. And Pitt is expected to sign a couple of receivers on Wednesday, too, in three-star prospects Myles Alston and Jaden Bradley.
Tight end Lucas Krull will be back, as well, after transferring from Florida and playing in only one game this season due to a serious knee injury.
The offensive line in front of Pickett will be at least partially new without Morrissey or Hargrove. But if the Panthers can protect him like they did this year — Pitt had the third-best passing down sack rate in the ACC, per Football Outsiders — Pickett will have a chance to guide the program to a record better than 6-5.
The signal-caller could make some history and improve his draft stock along the way, too. Pickett is 3,284 passing yards away from breaking Alex Van Pelt’s all-time Pitt record. And if he does that, he might jump up a round or two from his current grade.
Pickett quietly grew into one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2021 draft class. In November, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. listed Pickett as his No. 9 quarterback. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told the Post-Gazette in November that Pickett was “one of the best quarterbacks in this draft.”
But even if Pickett went to the Senior Bowl and impressed, there’s still a chance he might have been overlooked. The 2021 draft class is deep. Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, BYU’s Zach Wilson, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones might all go in the first round. And behind them, Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, Iowa State’s Brock Purdy, Georgia’s Jamie Newman and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger provided stiff competition for attention.
The 2022 draft might not be as stacked. Either way, Pickett’s NFL future is in his hands — and he decided to delay it one season.
Narduzzi, Panther fans and Pickett’s teammates will be happy. As the Panthers end one season and look ahead to another, at least one major concern has been quelled: Pitt has its quarterback.