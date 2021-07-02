America’s favorite pastime is baseball. In fact, all 30 Major League Baseball teams are scheduled to play on July 4th. The legendary movie The Sandlot (1993) brilliantly captures 4th of July baseball; recall the famous scene of the young ball players playing at night by the lights from the fireworks.
A key theme of the 4th of July is freedom and baseball has much to teach us about freedom. In the course of human thought, two understandings of freedom have existed. The modern understanding of freedom is that of having a choice between two contraries. Meaning – that at any given moment one who is free has options. This is known as freedom of indifference.
The classical view of freedom is called freedom for excellence; this is the perspective of Aristotle, Augustine and Aquinas. The classical view has to do with pursuing perfection. In the world of music, it would mean striving to become an expert violinist or pianist. In the world of baseball, it would mean trying to perfect the skill of one’s position, for example the skill of a shortstop.
Cole Peterson, a state champion shortstop out of Johnsonburg who played for St. Bonaventure and now plays AAA baseball for the Detroit Tigers, is a wonderful example of freedom for excellence in baseball.
Anyone who has seen Cole play shortstop knows that when a ground ball is hit to him, he fields the ball using fundamentals, laws of baseball and teachings he learned from the great shortstops before him. His keen focus on the fundamentals does not restrict him but rather enables him to be excellent (to be free).
For Cole, playing shortstop is not a matter of freedom of indifference, in which he can choose between options. Rather, Cole is bound by the laws of baseball and fundamentals while often having only one way to field the ball – the excellent way. Cole is more free than other baseball players precisely because he is willing to be bound by the laws of baseball. In other words, he accepts a freedom for excellence.
This same lesson of freedom carries over into our lives with God. GK Chesterton, a renowned British Catholic writer of the early 20th century, said, “Catholic doctrine and discipline may be walls but they are the walls of a playground.” In the spiritual life we need doctrine, laws and discipline because they free us for freedom for excellence. Jesus said, “the Truth will set you free” (John 8: 31). Jesus never said the more options you have means the more freedom – only the truth (the path of happiness and perfection) sets one free.
Monsignor Robert Sokolowski, professor at The Catholic University of America, once wrote that in the same way great athletes show us excellence in a given sport the saints show us excellence in human behavior. Both excellences are from a freedom for excellence.
This 4th of July, ask yourself: “What kind of freedom do I actually believe in?” By the way, Cole plays at 7:05 p.m. on July 4th. If you get the chance – watch him. He is bound by the laws of baseball and, as a result, he is free to make some of the most remarkable plays.
