There’s a hint of normality in the air these days, but I don’t trust it. Meanwhile, what’s not to like about moderate temperatures and that familiar golden September sunshine?
Many people have remarked on how nice it is to hear the rumble of a school bus every morning. The route past my house in South Bethlehem is so regular that I could set my watch by the hissing of brakes at 7:20 a.m. Its absence in mid-March just added to the sense of being in a sci-fi movie.
What has been the most shocking event in the past couple of weeks is the resumption of sports events at the high school. The first time I heard the PA system during a Thursday evening scrimmage, I didn’t know what it was immediately. I laughed when I remembered that football has resumed after a fashion and that the noise wasn’t coming from an Internet video.
These are strange days indeed.
My daughter sends me videos of my youngest grandson’s games up in Cambridge Springs. I am profoundly sorry for everything that has been canceled this year, all those rites of passage of graduating high school seniors. At least there is something of a football season to remember, and Asa Henderson is having a good year.
He was excited to be going back to in-person classes after a strange and somewhat lonely summer. Fortunately, his older brothers came home often enough to keep him grounded. There was a short season of summer baseball that helped.
Why am I talking about all this?
Because we are all going through similar experiences and facing similar challenges. Believe it or not, we still have a lot in common even in this amazing election year. I had to write “amazing” as a weasel word because I can’t think of any other descriptor.
This is not an unprecedented pandemic. Presidential elections happen every four years. But I can’t think of a time when the U.S. had both raging at the same time.
I don’t know about you, but I’m content to sit this one out, munch on my Orville Redenbacher’s and watch the floor show for now. Somebody has to be around to pick up the pieces and put them back together again next year.
I take that back. I’m not very good at a Jabba the Hut impersonation, so I do my best to stay busy and engaged.
One way that I’m doing that is getting a flu shot this week. Of course it won’t prevent my catching COVID-19, but it might help me out if I do pick up a case of coronavirus. I’ll be less likely to develop a secondary infection.
Those secondary infections are pesky, especially the different bacterial pneumonias. That’s why I’m getting a pneumonia vaccine, too.
This is no joke, folks. I had a bad case of the flu in late 2008, caught pneumonia afterward and didn’t really feel right for about five months. A repeat of that might not have a happy outcome this year.
In another time, maybe December 2019, I might have encouraged people to get their flu shots. Right now, I’m probably wasting my breath. There have to be at least three million nut jobs out there who would tell you that it violates their rights in some way.
That’s why I want my vaccines — to protect myself from other people’s “rights.”
It’s probably going to be another year until I get to practice my rights and receive a coronavirus vaccine. I’m good with that, too. I never buy the first version of a computer that comes on the market, either.
Until then, we have to survive this fall, the winter and next spring. Our world has been turned upside down and things are just going to be crazy for a while.
I don’t know. Rather than whining and moaning about how things were in the Before Time, I’m more intent on dealing with Right Now and planning for the After Time.
It’s something I try to communicate to my grandsons, all young men eager to start their lives.
Michael Osterholm, Ph.D., director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, is probably one of the smartest, wisest and kindest people in America right now. His take on 2020?
“Just consider it to be your COVID year. Let’s just get through it, move on and get ready for next year.”
We will still have an America next year. We’ll play baseball, eat hot dogs and bake apple pies. If we do things right, we may even come out better than when we started.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]