In addition to becoming a registered organ donor, CORE and your area hospitals could use your help spreading the word about how important organ donation is.
CORE has a Volunteer Program dedicated to educating the community about the importance of organ, tissue and cornea donation and transplantation.
An advocate can be anyone. CORE provides volunteer training. There are many exciting ways to get involved and opportunities available to meet your specific interests and skill level.
There is always a need for event and activities volunteers who discuss organ and tissue donation with the general public and encourage people to register. Examples include: Informational tables at community health fairs, blood drives, awareness walks and runs, sporting events and hospital events. Educators may find talking at local schools easy to do.
If someone is a past transplant recipient or a family member of a donor, he or she can share that personal story with groups of various sizes – civic, healthcare organizations, multicultural, faith-based and many others.
It is also easy to fit into a schedule. Volunteers are asked to help when it is convenient. For information, please call CORE at 800-DONORS-7 (800-366-6777).