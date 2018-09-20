I AM: Legendary Women of Jazz — Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Hall, Foxburg. Vocalist Tania Grubbs will be joined by a sizzling jazz quartet including her husband Jeff Grubbs, Pittsburgh Symphony member and jazz bassist, saxophonist Mike Tomaro, jazz guitarist Eric Suseoff and drummer Roger Humphries. Tickets are: adults, $20, students, $5. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alleghenyriverstone.org or reserved by calling 724-659-3153.
Fall Craft & Vendor Shop — Sept. 22, 9-4 p.m., at Deer Creek Winery, Shippenville. Featuring local area crafters and vendors, a Chinese auction, food and beverages available. Free admission.
All Fired Up & Kickin’ Ash BBQ Event — Sept. 22 at 11:30 a.m. in downtown Emporium. Cameron County Chamber is hosting their 4th annual BBQ competition! Prove that you have what it takes to kick some ash in the following categories: Turkey, pork, ribs, brisket, chicken wings, sides and desserts. A new category has been added for this year. The “mystery meats” category, where the competitors do not know what they will be cooking until hours before the competition begins.
Gospel Music Night — Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. at Paul’s Pumpkin Patch, Fairmount City.
Marienville Oktoberfest — Sept. 27-29 in Marienville. All events are held in town square on Route 66 in Marienville. Craft and food vendors; street dance with TRIXX; children’s sawdust pile, Marienville Lion’s Club chicken barbecue, music, children’s bike races, tractor races, parade, car show, pet parade.
65th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival — Sept. 29 to Oct. 7 in Clarion. Events and entertainment include carnival rides and amusements, the Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen ALF Scholarship Program, Autorama Cruise-In, Tournament of Leaves Parade, Antique Tractor Show, Cultural Nights, Farmer’s & Crafter’s Show and much more.
