The regular season for high school sports in quickly winding down, with just this week and next left in most of the major sports.
However, the first postseason event took place over the weekend as district team champs were crowned in wrestling.
In our area, Brookville captured its seventh straight District 9 Class AA team crown, while Williamsport took home the D-4/9 Class AAA title with a down to the wire finals match against Clearfield. The team title was the first-ever for the Millionaires in wrestling.
Brookville returns to action on Thursday at the PIAA Team Championships in what will be the biggest event on the area schedule this week. The Raiders (21-2) open the double-elimination state tournament against District 2 champ Tunkhannock (13-4) at 2 p.m. Thursday inside the Giant Center.
Brookville’s only two losses came at the Ultimate Duals to D-10 champ Reynolds and D-5 champ Chestnut Ridge — two other teams who will be competing in Hershey.
The state team tourney lasts Thursday through Saturday.
Closer to home, there will be plenty of opportunities to catch a sporting event of your liking this week,
Things kick off Monday with several area schools hosting home basketball games. On the boys’ side, Brockway welcomes Cameron County, while St. Marys plays host to Warren. The DuBois Central Catholic boys also travel to North Clarion.
On the girls’ side, Brookville will host Central out of District 6, while Ridgway and Johnsonburg both have home contests. The Lady Elkers welcome Smethport and the Ramettes battle Cameron County.
Ridgway travels to Port Allegany in wrestling action, while the DuBois rifle team hits the road to take on Chestnut Ridge.
There also will be a pair of matchups in the pool, with DuBois swimming at rival Clearfield and Brookville hosting Bradford.
Tuesday brings with it a full slate of action in the hardwood.
There is a pair of area matchups on the boys’ side — Curwensville at DCC and Brookville at Elk County Catholic. The DuBois boys also make the long trek north to Bradford that night.
That night also features a couple key matchups in girls action. DuBois hosts Bradford, a team they beat in mid-January, as it searches for win No. 11 on the season to guarantee itself a trip to the playoffs.
Brockway also travels to Kane in an AML matchup, while St. Marys hosts Punxsy in District 9 League action.
The Penn State DuBois basketball teams also are in action Tuesday night but play at PSU Beaver.
The middle of the week brings with it a light Wednesday night schedule with just a handful of events.
The Brockway boys host Johnsonburg on the hardwood that night, with St. Marys traveling to Punxsy.
The also are a trio of girls games that evening — Brockway at Redbank Valley, ECC at Brookville and Johnsonburg at Ridgway. The Brockway-Redbank matchup could be an interesting one and indicator of where both teams when it comes to postseason as both are AA schools.
The only other event Wednesday has the Ridgway wrestling team traveling to Bradford.
Thursday is another relatively quiet night locally as Brookville competes at wrestling team states.
The DCC boys find themselves at home that night against St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, while Ridgway plays at Port Allegany. The only other hoops action that night the DuBois Christian School hosting Belleville Mennonite for a boys-girls doubleheader.
There also are a pair of regular season wrestling matches — Ridgway at Clarion and Johnsonburg at Marion Center — while the St. Marys (vs. Bradford) and Brookville (vs. Marion Center) swim teams each have home meets.
The DuBois rifle team also has a home meet against Bishop Carroll Thursday afternoon.
The weekend will open with a busy Friday night of action on the hardwod, with six different area teams hosting home games.
In boys action, the big rivalry game of the night puts ECC at St. Marys. DuBois hosts Punxsy and Brookville welcomes Bradford in D-9 League action, while Brockway plays at Ridgway and Johnsonburg takes on Kane on its home floor.
The big game of the night has Ridgway traveling to Brockway in a matchup that likely will decide who makes the AML playoffs. Both teams enter the week with a 5-3 AML record with two league games remaining.
Brookville also plays at Bradford Friday night, and Johnsonburg makes the short trip to Kane.
The week comes to a close Saturday night when ECC travels to St. Marys in girls basketball action.
For a full listing of games and start times, check out the sports schedule on the Scoreboard.