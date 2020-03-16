The Redbank Valley Public Library is currently closed and will remain closed through March 29.
All programs, events and meetings during that period scheduled to take place here at the library are cancelled. There will be no late fees charged during this time.
Please make use of your online resources. If you have a library card, you can read books or listen to audiobooks on Overdrive or download the Libby app in the app store.
There is also an app called Hoopla, that has books, movies, music, audiobooks, comics and TV shows for you to borrow. You can look at a variety of magazines on RB digital as well.
If you are looking for some fun, educational resources for your child, since school is closed, search Power Library and then go to Power Kids or Power Teens for great learning resources.
For many of these things just log in with your library card, and if it asks for a pin number, it is the last four digits of your library card. For some, such as Power Library, there is an option to get an e-card. Just sign up on the website to begin getting access to these things.
One more thing, if you have your own device, but need wifi, you can still use ours in the parking lot or right outside of the building if it is nice out. We apologize for this inconvenience.
Also, unfortunately, the bus trip to Lancaster has been cancelled as well, and we will be issuing refunds once we are open again. Everyone will be contacted to ensure all money is refunded. Hopefully, we can schedule another trip in the near future, but, for now, it is necessary to cancel for everyone’s well being.
Stay up- to-date with everything by looking on our website, rvlibrary.org, reading this article, or watching our Facebook page as well.
If you would like to help support the library during this time, simply log into Amazon Smile and choose us as the nonprofit that you would like to contribute to when you place your orders. Amazon then donates .05 percent to us! Thank you for your support!