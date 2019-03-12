There’s a meme that has Robin Williams from 1995’s Jumanji screaming “What year is it?” This meme gets used whenever something from the past suddenly trends in the present. Usually, it’s a humorous and positive thing. But there is a darker edge to the “What year is it?” question.
Let’s start positively. The other day, I came into my classroom in the middle of an argument between two members of the Tide Pod Generation (the current batch of high-schoolers). It went something like this:
“Chandler is so much funnier! Nothing phases him!”
“No, no. Joey’s confusion is what makes him the funniest.”
“He’s just stupid. Chandler is the best!”
“Wait!” I interrupted. “Are you talking about Friends?”
The two girls looked at me like I’m an idiot. I’ve reached that age where kids of a certain age naturally look at me like I’m an idiot.
A third student came in and said, “Don’t tell me he’s a Ross fan.”
This caused me to scream, “What year is it?”
Apparently, Netflix has the whole series of Friends episodes. Some students discovered it and now a good chunk of them watch it. I mean, quality comedy is quality comedy, but I didn’t expect Friends to be a topic of discussion in 2019.
For the record: Chandler.
But some things that should have gone out of vogue ages ago are still around in 2019. For example, I saw Captain Marvel the other day. I liked it, but I wished it was a little more of its own thing than a Guardians of the Galaxy prequel. Set in the nineties with sweet, sweet nineties music, the movie was a bygone-style action movie with a very modern message. A message that seems to terrify some people.
While, yes, you can dismiss it as “Girl Power,” the “Get up when you get knocked down” theme could apply to anyone in any situation and of any gender. No, we shouldn’t minimize the proud way I saw little girls walking out of the theater, but if a story is good enough, it should transfer to you no matter who the protagonist is. Women and people of color do this for movies starring white males, so why is it so hard for some people to learn it now when women or people of color are the stars?
But as far as the “controversy,” if you google the star, Brie Larson, or the movie, you’ll undoubtedly come up with many men who said that Larson has said she hates white men (she didn’t) and that the movie is feminist propaganda. Someone photoshopped a smile on the poster for the movie because girls should smile more. A group of self-described incels (men who women know better than to hang out with, but it’s somehow the women’s fault and not a signal that the men should become less crappy human beings) joined with others to try to crash the movie’s Rotten Tomatoes score, forcing that website to change the way it does audience scores. Even post-Wonder Woman, there are still men (and, shockingly, women) who say that women can’t anchor a superhero movie.
This isn’t just about Captain Marvel. When Black Panther was heading to the cineplex, there were groups of people who tried to kill that flick, sabotage reviews, and write it off as racist (against white people) propaganda. People have gone as far as saying that they don’t find black superheroes believable.
Come on — magical flowers and time-and-space-traveling cubes that give super powers are more believable than black or female superheroes?
What year is it?
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and comic book nerd. He believes that when we want to give women and minorities a seat at the table, no one has to give up their seat, but someone should go get more chairs. There are 17 Marvel movies starring white men (and one starring a big green one), so there’s nothing to worry about.
