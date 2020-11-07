ECC’s Bille places 7th in girls Class A meet
BROOKVILLE — Elk County Catholic’s Sophia Bille narrowly secured a berth to the PIAA championships with a 7th place finish at Saturday’s District 9 Class A championship meet.
The Lady Crusader freshman posted a time of 21:36 to secure the 6th and final individual medal and a trip to states.
With the top-six finishers outside of the team champion North Clarion earning a spot, Bille was able to earn a spot as Rachel Bauer finished fourth for the title winning Lady Wolves.
DuBois boys claim first D-9 team title in 37 years
BROOKVILLE — For the first time in 37 years the DuBois boys cross country team is District 9 champions again after claiming the Class 2A title Saturday afternoon at Brookville High School.
The Beavers, who have competed outside of the district on many occasions during that drought when the program competes at the Class 3A level, claimed their first D-9 crown since 1983.
“These kids have worked incredibly hard and they set their sights on a district championship from the beginning of the season,” DuBois head coach Cory Yarus said. “They wanted it and today they came out and proved it.”
“They worked hard through the extra days of practice in the rain and the cold and I’m just so proud of them.
With the win, DuBois earned a team berth into the PIAA championship meet, which is set for Nov. 7 in Hershey.
Lady Dutch win 5th straight D-9 AA crown
BROOKVILLE — The course may have changed, but the end result didn’t when it came to Class 2A girls race Saturday at the District 9 Cross Country Championships as the St. Marys Lady Dutch took home their fifth straight team title.
With Ridgway declining to host districts this year because of COVID-19, the D-9 meet was moved to Brookville Area High School.
How much of a factor that move was on the runners is hard to say, but the Lady Dutch had to work more for this one as it didn’t come nearly as easily against an equally strong Bradford team that had battled St. Marys all year inside the Intermediate Unit 9 Bubble.
The two schools scored against each other three times in the regular season, with Bradford winning two of those three head-to-head encounters. However, the Lady Dutch won the one matchup that truly mattered — edging the Lady Owls 31-39 on Satuday — to qualify its entire team for the PIAA Championships for a fifth consecutive year.
Lady Beavers sending runners to states
Being the lone Class 3A girls cross country team in District 9, DuBois has forced to become road warriors in recent years when it comes to the postseason.
The Lady Beavers have competed against District 10 and most recently District 6 in subregional districts for the right to advance to states. This year, the DuBois girls found themselves in a new subregional that saw them compete against both District 10 and District 8 (Pittsburgh City League) on Saturday at the Schenley Oval in Pittsburgh.
And, the Lady Beavers enjoyed quite the day despite taking a young team to Pittsburgh as they pushed three runners through the PIAA Championships while finishing second in the team standings to McDowell (D-10), 27-42. Allderdice (D-8) was third as a team with a 65.
Beavers rout Owls for D-9 Class 3A title
BROCKWAY — If ever there was a year where team records may not mean a lot, the 2020 fall high school sports season is it as COVID-19 has drastically changed the look of schools’ normal schedules and even leagues in some instances.
The DuBois boys soccer team is a prime example of that as the Beavers captured the District 9 Class 3A title Monday night with a 5-0 rout of two-time defending champ and previously undefeated Bradford at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field.
Redbank Valley finals-bound, tops Curwensville in four
NEW BETHLEHEM — Heavily favored against fifth-seeded Curwensville, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs volleyball team had to dig out from a first-set loss and early second-set deficit to escape a semifinal upset Monday night.
The Lady Bulldogs did pull away for a four-set win, topping Curwensville 15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19. That lands head coach Matt Darr’s team in Thursday’s District 9 Class AA final against Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference rival Keystone which beat Punxsutawney in the other semifinal.
Redbank Valley (19-1), which won its last crown in 2018, hosts Keystone starting at 6:30 p.m. Earlier this year, the Lady Bulldogs beat Keystone in four sets.
Clearfield girls edge Karns City for D-9 Class 2A title
BROCKWAY — Like most girls soccer teams in District 9, Karns City has been a thorn in the side of Clearfield when it comes to the postseason.
That was until Tuesday night when the Lady Bison used a strong second half to knock off the eight-time defending D-9 champion Lady Gremlins in a high-scoring affair, 5-4, at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field to capture the Class 2A championship.
The title-game meeting was the fifth in a row between the schools in Class 2A, with the Lady Gremlins winning the last four. Prior to that, Karns City had won four straight Class A crowns before moving up to Class 2A. Overall, the Lady Gremlins had won 22 D-9 titles in the previous 25 years prior to Tuesday.
Redbank girls beat Brockway in a PK shootout for 1st D-9 title
BROCKWAY — The Redbank Valley girls soccer team made history Wednesday and did so in memorable fashion by outlasting Brockway in a penalty kick shootout at Frank Varischetti Field to capture the program’s first District 9 title.
The teams also met in the Brockway’s regular season finale just under two weeks ago, but this meeting had a much different look and feel to it. Redbank won that regular season matchup, 4-3, on its home field en route to garnering the top seed for the Class A playoffs.
Goals, and shots for that matter, were much harder to come by Wednesday as the two battled to a 1-1 tie through 80 minutes of regulation and another 30 minutes of overtime (two 15-minute periods).
Brockway tops C-L for D-9 Class A title
BROCKWAY — Brockway converted on a pair of set pieces and used its strong passing to lead to two more goals as it secured a 4-1 victory over Clarion-Limestone to claim the District 9 Class A title Wednesday night at Frank Varischetti Field.
For the Rovers, the title win is their fourth in as many years and second in a row under second-year head coach Andy Daugherty, as the first two championships in the run came under long-time head coach Rich Esposito.
With the championship win, Brockway’s six-player senior class became the first class in program history to win four district titles.
“These guys have worked their butts off and it’s non-stop, it’s not just during soccer season, these guys have a ball at their foot all year long,” Daugherty said. “It doesn’t come easy, it takes a lot of work and they definitely deserve this.”
Lady Bulldogs top Keystone for District 9 title
NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s 2020, year of COVID-19 and Redbank Valley District 9 titles.
Complete opposites, of course.
In a span of the past six days, Redbank Valley teams have won three D9 titles, the latest the Class 2A volleyball championship in a four-set win over Keystone Thursday night.
Last Saturday, the football team won its first title since 1996 and Wednesday night, the Lady Bulldogs soccer team won its first district title. The third one came in the Lady Bulldogs, 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15 win over Keystone.
And counting last March’s D9 title in girls’ basketball, that’s three girls’ teams winning D9 titles in the calendar year.
Now 20-1, it’s off to the state playoffs. Off isn’t far, however. The Lady Bulldogs host District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge Tuesday at a time to be announced.