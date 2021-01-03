Sykesville Borough Council talks real estate, earned income tax for 2021 budget
SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council held discussions about the 2021 budget, and possible tax increases, during a recent meeting.
The council discussed both the possibility of increasing the earned income tax rate, and the real estate tax. For the council to raise the earned income tax rate, there must be a referendum on the ballot that must be voted on by the voters. The council plans to pursue this in 2021, and asked Solicitor C.J. Zwick be present at the meeting to discuss the issue.
Business parking, ATV fundraiser topics of Parking and Traffic Committee
RIDGWAY — Part of the Dec. 21 virtual meeting of Ridgway Borough Council included the reviewing of minutes from the Street Lighting, Parking and Traffic Committee session held Dec. 1.
A letter of interest about improving parking, signed by 10 business representatives in Ridgway’s business district, was reviewed by the committee.
Employees parking in front of businesses consumes available parking spaces that could be used by customers, it says. The resolution is that employers should direct employees to park away from the businesses, according to the minutes. The Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce and Ridgway Main Street Program should reportedly encourage this as well.
Make-a-Wish raises $160K during Light Up a Child’s Life campaign
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Regional Make-a-Wish office recently finished up the 11-day Light Up a Child’s Life campaign with a total $160,000 raised across the Tri-County area.
Regional Manager Lacy Bair said the campaign is a radio campaign based in St. Marys, DuBois and Punxsutawney each year to raise funds around the holiday season to help grant wishes.
This 11-day campaign began in St. Marys on Dec. 8 to 11, then moved to DuBois from Dec. 11-14, and ended in Punxsutawney Dec. 14-18. The campaign is hosted on River 98.9 in St. Marys, Sunny 106 in DuBois, and 104.1 WPXZ in Punxsutawney.
Grampian family to receive new roof through Habitat for Humanity
DuBOIS — A Grampian family has been selected by Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County to receive a new roof through the organization’s new Ugly Roof Contest.
The contest was made possible by grants from the Palumbo Foundation and Dominion Energy.
The family of four includes mom Rae Harley Passmore, dad Avery Hull, son Landon Hull and daughter Aelyn Hull.
Habitat representatives Meri Collins and Harley Steiner visited the family this week and informed them they are the contest’s winners.
Brookville man facing 756 charges for alleged sexual assault of a minor
BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man is facing 756 charges related to the alleged indecent assault of a minor dating back to 2017.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Jacob Tyler George, 22, of Brookville, on Dec. 16, including 108 felony charges of aggravated indecent assault without consent, 108 felony counts of aggravated indecent assault –complainant is unconscious or unaware, 108 felony counts of aggravated indecent assault –complainant is less than 16 years old, 108 felony counts of corruption of minors, 108 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person unconscious, 108 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent of others, and 108 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault person less than 16 years old.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a forensic interview was conducted in May with a victim at the Jefferson County Child Advocacy Center. The victim said she was sexually abused by George from 2017 to 2018. She reportedly said the abuse took place from when she was 13 to 15 years old.
Free COVID-19 testing available at Clearfield County site
CLEARFIELD — Free COVID-19 testing is being offered by the state Department of Health this week at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center through Thursday, Dec. 31, according to a press release from the department.
Testing is offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at CCCTC, located at 1620 River Road in Clearfield. The Clearfield testing site is drive-thru and walk-in, the DOH said in a press release.
According to the DOH, up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Patients must be ages 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested, the DOH said. No appointment is necessary.
Details emerge in Karthaus standoff
KARTHAUS — More details have become available stemming from the 12-hour standoff that resulted in the arrest of a Karthaus man on Christmas morning.
Clearfield-based state police and other emergency responders were dispatched to the 100-block of Potter Street in Karthaus Township on Christmas Eve and remained on scene until Christmas morning when the situation was resolved.
According to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office on Dec. 25, Clearfield-based state police interviewed a Karthaus woman on Dec. 24 who stated that Shannon D. Quick, 46, who lived with her, threatened to “pound her face in” and also threatened to shoot her in the past few days. The victim told police that she had not been able to sleep for four consecutive days in fear that Quick would beat her up or kill her.
Punxsy Area School District addressing COVID over holidays
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District reported multiple new COVID-19 cases leading up to the holiday break before Christmas.
Just before the holiday break, the school district released several new statements regarding positive COVID-19 cases. Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesneiwski said most of the students and staff who are quarantined will be back when the holiday break ends on Jan. 4.
“I am sure our students are enjoying the break from the COVID protocols that they follow every day at school. The same applies for our staff,” Lesniewski said. “We are following our normal deep cleaning plans that we perform on a daily basis.”
DuBois City Council passes budget with no tax increase
DuBOIS — The new year will start out with the old tax levy for DuBois City residents.
The city council unanimously passed the no-tax-increase 2021 budget at its last regular meeting of the year Monday.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said city administrators and the council know how tough 2020 has been. “We don’t know how some businesses and individuals are going to cope” with financial hardships they’re facing, so “we did our part in holding the line” to hopefully give residents a hand.
The total COVID-19 cases for December, as of the meeting, were 572 cases. Zents said the number of cases are starting to come down, with a peak around Dec. 7 with more than 50 new cases.
He also said they are working with the long-term care facilities in the county as they are seeing an increase in cases as well. Zents believes about 80 percent of the EMS calls dispatched daily are related to COVID somehow.
“We have been working with the Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency where we’ll be doing a mass testing in the county sometime around the end of January. The Department of Health has partnered with a group called AMI to do this testing. We have our plan in place. We’re ready to respond to that when we have all the particulars and the location secured up,” Zents said.
Quarantine hobby turns into baking business for DuBois native
DuBOIS — DuBois native Lauren Johnson returned to the area when COVID-19 hit in March, not knowing that a quarantine hobby she acquired would turn into a full-fledged business.
Johnson, who moved away in sixth grade, said she lived in California, Italy for a few years and then, New York City. The move back to her hometown was intended to be temporary.
Now, nearly 10 months later, Johnson is the founder of “Queen of Tarts,” a seasonal tart and baked goods business available for delivery and pickup in the DuBois area.
Jefferson County working toward mass testing day in January
BROOKVILLE — Director of Emergency Services Tracy Zents gave an update on Jefferson County’s COVID-19 numbers, and shared how the holidays have and will continue to impact these numbers.
Santa Claus surprises members at Bennetts Valley Senior Center
WEEDVILLE — Santa Claus himself was a surprise for seniors picking up their takeout meals Tuesday at the Bennetts Valley Senior Center.
With senior centers still being closed to keep seniors safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this was something more they could do to spread a little extra cheer, said Director April Fantechi.
“I thought it would just bring a smile to everyone’s faces,” she said.
Santa was seen chatting with the seniors in their cars as they drove through. The meal included turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce, and members also received baked goods, a wrapped gift and a candy cane.
Veterans honored in Clarion at Wreaths Across America ceremony
CLARION — Despite a chill in the air and about a foot of snow on the ground, people, most all wearing masks, gathered December 19 at the Clarion Cemetery and adjacent Immaculate Conception (IC) Cemetery to place wreaths at the graves of the 1,065 veterans interred on the grounds. In so doing, they joined those concurrently assembled at more than 2,500 cemeteries across the United States and abroad in noontime ceremonies conducted under the auspices of Wreaths Across America, a nationwide movement to remember fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom.
Begun in 1992 at the Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington, D.C., and held annually each December, this is the second consecutive year Wreaths Across America ceremonies took place in Clarion. Though it takes a cadre of volunteers to prepare for and stage the ceremonies, location coordinator Noreen Shirey, who passionately embraces the organization’s mission, is the primary force behind Clarion’s event.
Old Johnsonburg Hotel fire ruled arson
JOHNSONBURG — The old Johnsonburg Hotel on East Center Street caught fire around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and has been ruled arson, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.
The PSP fire marshal and Johnsonburg Fire Department investigated the fire, the report says, and it was determined a known 30-year-old man entered the structure and set it on fire purposely. The man is currently in custody. A name has not yet been released by state police.
The hotel had been abandoned for a number of years, recently purchased by Dream Investments LLC of Force, according to the report.
9-year-old goes viral for mealworm farm
REYNOLDSVILLE — A 9-year-old boy decided he was going to start selling some extra mealworms from his farm, and has gone viral thanks to a local business, gathering more than 40,000 views on a Facebook post about his worm business.
Cayden Hynds started farming mealworms for his pet Leopard Gecko in September. When his farm started producing more worms than he could feed the lizard, he decided to sell some of them.
Wanting to help get the word out, Dave Wruble, owner of the Sub Hub in Reynoldsville, made a post about “Cayden’s Mealies” on his business’ Facebook page. Within three days, the post became the most viewed post on his page, gathering more than 40,000 views.
American Rabbit Breeders Association moving museum, HQ to Knox
KNOX — Business is hopping in the Clarion County community of Knox, after an announcement by the American Rabbit Breeders Association that it will locate its Headquarters and International Museum at the site of the Countryside Craft building.
Countryside owner Jolene Tharan closed on the sale last week with ARBA. Tharan first opened the store in 1987 after her husband Ted moved the building from Wentling’s Corners. The store was closed in 2019.
“Knox is going to be the headquarters for the American Rabbit Breeders Association,” said CEO Eric Stewart in an interview. “We were established in 1910. At one time, our headquarters has been in Chicago, Ill., spent a lot of time in Pittsburgh, down on McMurray Avenue, and most recently, we were in Bloomington, Ill., for 37 years.
“One of the things that brought us here was because I am the executive director, and I’m a Clarion County native. Also, the cost of operations in Bloomington was easing us out. The overhead was crazy,” Stewart said. “I don’t know why more businesses don’t move to this area. It really should be a no-brainer because of the cost of living and people’s work ethic. That’s something that Pennsylvanians should be proud. A lot of people don’t realize you go to other parts of the country and you talk about Pennsylvania and that the work ethic is amazing.”