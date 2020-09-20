Punxsutawney Phil enjoys Elixir of Life
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The 122nd annual Groundhog Picnic was held at Gobbler’s Knob on Saturday, following the CDC guidelines for gatherings while still celebrating Punxsutawney Phil’s life.
The Inner Circle gathered at the knob for another year of the picnic with Phil’s supporters and the ever important Elixir of Life Ceremony. The evening began with a steak dinner cooked and served by members of the Inner Circle, and a cornhole tournament.
BCAT completes mural at BAHS
BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology recently completed the installation of a collaborative mural project for Brockway Area High School.
High school principals Brian Mulhollan and Mark Dippold approached BCAT staff in summer of 2019 to begin brainstorming art ideas for a vacant area outside of the high school gymnasium.
Ridgway trailhead restoration is needed
RIDGWAY – The Ridgway trailhead located on Water Street for the popular Clarion-Little Toby Rail Trail is in need of maintenance that will require financial investment.
Tricounty Rails to Trails is tackling the restoration, and board members are hopeful that local residents who love the trail will submit donations dedicated to the repairs, or volunteer to assist in the restoration tasks.
Tannery Dam project underway
DuBOIS — Improvements in the Tannery Dam area of DuBois are currently underway, according to Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
The city received a state Department of Community and Economic grant of approximately $330,000 to fund the Tanner Dam project, in addition to a downtown DuBois project, said Suplizio.