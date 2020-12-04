Punxsy school officials continue to mitigate COVID cases in district
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area School District officials have reported several new COVID-19 cases in the district while the students were out on Thanksgiving vacation.
The district released COVID statements on Nov. 22, 23 and 25 before the students went on vacation, and on Nov. 27 and 28 while they were on Thanksgiving break.
The school officials noted in each of the statements that the cases being reported were not related to any previous cases that had been reported.
Southern Airways Express renewal discussed at meeting
FALLS CREEK — Southern Airways Chairman and CEO Stan Little provided an update at last week’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority’s teleconference meeting on the airline’s renewal for the next two years as the Essential Air Service provider for the DuBois Regional Airport.
Little said that Southern’s official orders with DuBois Regional Airport expired on Oct. 31 and there is still no order in place.
“We are now 25 days past that roughly,” said Little, who noted that he has spoken with officials with the federal Department of Transportation. DOT has told Little not to expect any surprises in the order and it is eventually going to come out.
Sykesville Council approached about leaking water line
SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council was approached by Ken Shaffer about a water line he is planning to install for Sherman VanVoorhis on Stanley Road during the council meeting last Monday.
Shaffer informed the council there was not enough water, and a bigger meter/tap was needed. He requested to install a two-inch tap.
Borough Secretary Jaysa Neale spoke with Borough Foreman Brian Williams, who said this could not be done until the spring because it is on a PennDOT right of way, and the permit cutoff date passed on Nov. 15. He also said the new meter would be about $1,000 and the tap in fee is about $2,000.
Charlie’s Pub is under new ownership, newly remodeled
DuBOIS — Charlie’s Pub on North Main Street in DuBois reopened in July of this year, debuting new ownership and a newly-remodeled building.
Owner Chad Hoover and his wife, Jeiddy, and daughter, Haley, all work at the pub as a family endeavor.
Hoover said he was working in the oil field when he thought about doing something else on the side, like owning a bar.
St. Marys police
donate proceeds to charitable causes
ST. MARYS — Each year, officers of the City of St. Marys Police Department participate in No Shave November, Chief Tom Nicklas said.
“We participate as a way to give back to the St. Marys community, which continues to be so supportive to us,” he said.
Officers are required to “buy in” to the process, Nicklas says.
“They give a donation in order to grow their beards during the month of November,” he said.
The Smoke Shop, PGC donate elk sausage to Christian Food Bank
ST. MARYS — Joe Sarnoski, owner of The Smoke Shop in St Marys, and his team of helpers recently processed then donated 400 pounds of smoked elk sausage to Christian Food Bank. The elk was provided by the Pennsylvania Game Commission as part of the “Hunters Sharing the Harvest Program.”
It does not end there, as Sarnoski and his team have processed more than 1,000 pounds of venison and elk at absolutely no charge to the food bank, and the regular gun season is just starting.
City of DuBois receives $190,000 DCED grant to help with water leak detection
DuBOIS — The City of DuBois has received a $190,000 Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to purchase a logger system which will help detect water leaks, according to Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
Suplizio explained that loggers will be put into the city’s water valve system to help detect water leaks throughout the water system.
“Every year we have to report our water usage and our water losses to the Susquehanna River Basin and to Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection,” said Suplizio. “And we have to keep that down as best as possible. This is new technology out and we want to do this to minimize the water loss in the entire system.”
Superintendent: St. Marys students to return to regular schedule Dec. 7
ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth provided an update on reopening and learning plans within the district recently, as well as his monthly board report at Wednesday’s meeting.
Currently, according to Toth, there are no plans to implement the hybrid learning system within SMASD. Buildings are open again as of Dec. 2 for high-needs learners and CTE (career and technical education) students.
On Dec. 7, the plan is for students to return to a regular schedule.