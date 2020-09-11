Fire training set for Saturday in BrockwayBROCKWAY – The Brockway Fire Chief gave a warning to let motorists know that part of Route 28 heading out of Brockway would be down to one lane this past Saturday as the Brockway Volunteer Fire Department joins many others in the Tri-County area for a fire training.
An old house along Route 28 will be used for an all-day training. The proximity of the structure to Route 28 is why one lane will be shut down from about 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Sugar Hill Road to the Brockway Orient Club.
Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich says house fire trainings like this are vital to firefighter experience.
Christ the King Manor stops indoor visitsDuBOIS — Though Christ the King Manor in DuBois currently has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, its facilities are no longer allowing indoor visits due to the increase of cases in the DuBois and surrounding areas, according to information posted on the nursing home’s website. The policy is effective immediately.
Outdoor visits are still being offered, however.
“We know that you may be concerned about the spread of the 2019 coronavirus and how it may impact us here at Christ the King Manor,” the website stated. “Ensuring residents are cared for in a safe and healthy environment is our greatest concern.
Christian Food Bank receives donationsST MARYS — Christian Food Bank of St. Marys recently received a generous donation from First Fruits Farm, a nonprofit Christian ministry dedicating to providing fresh, nutritious produce to those experiencing hunger since 2004.
Located in Maryland, Fresh Fruits has thousands of volunteers who have helped harvest over 16.5 million pounds of fruits and vegetables to share with local food banks, homeless shelters, soup kitchens and other charitable food providers, including the CFB.
This past weekend, Deacon Dave Galvin, a native of Kane, his wife, Laura, their children, Peter and Hannah, and friend, Chandler Penn, dropped off five bins of new potatoes, 10 large bags of fresh corn, 13 boxes of head lettuce and 152 gallons of milk. The produce was transported with trucks whose use was donated by Simon of Cyrene, a Maryland-based company.
Punxsy council faces reorganization queryPUNXSUTAWNEY — A concerned citizen returned to the Punxsutawney Borough Council to ask some more questions about the council’s recent reorganization, and the ethics of how it was conducted.
Patty Penman took the podium once again to question the scenario that led to council voting in favor of reorganization to remove Bill Williams as president. She said she has had several people approach her to ask what it was that made Williams so mad when he allegedly barged into a union negotiation meeting.
Williams said nothing in response to these questions, but President Michele “Boo” Lorenzo answered.
“The answer that I can honestly give… I really don’t know the exact reason why he was so upset, I just know that it occurred with a lot of obscenities and ‘I’m resigning’ and ‘I’m done with this,’” Lorenzo said. “Things just weren’t moving fast enough.”
DuBois nonprofits receive $10,000 eachDuBOIS — When COVID-19 first hit in early March, local businessman Dave Stern was visiting Florida and couldn’t return back home to DuBois right away.
“We saw a community outreach in Florida and all these people that their lives were changing,” recalled Stern, who is the CEO and President of Paris Companies in DuBois. “That’s completely out of our realm, but it hits you like that.”
Upon his return to DuBois, Stern contacted DuBois Area United Way Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio.
“He (Stern) wanted to do something special for the community,” said Suplizio. “He and I had a lengthy conversation and felt that the DuBois Area Food Pantry and the DuBois Salvation Army, both funded by the United Way, would be two organizations that would greatly benefit from a donation during this time and reach the greatest number of people.”
Suplizio said the United Way cannot thank Stern enough for coming through with a major donation — $10,000 to both the Salvation Army and food pantry — to help out the needy.