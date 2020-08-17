It was rather amusing to observe the Trump flotilla on the Allegheny River in last week’s Leader-Vindicator. But I must admit it caused a flashback to 2013 and the sequester, when Republicans led the charge with the idea of reining in the deficit and cutting a bloated budget.
It was agreed that they would confer, and debate the issue for a year, and if no agreement was reached there would be an automatic 10 percent reduction in spending across the board for all government agencies.
Of course there was no agreement and the cuts automatically took place. That was a fine agreement and finally a way to get government off our backs, and out of our lives as the saying goes.
But to our amazement, there was a group of Republicans who screamed bloody murder when they found later that the cuts of 10 percent would affect the Army Corps of Engineers and their playground on the Allegheny River.
The Army Corps did their assessment and cuts were made where they had to. Commercial traffic no longer used the lock system on the upper Allegheny. Republicans would be losing their playground on the river and their property values on their second homes would most likely plummet.
Their recourse was to attempt to privately raise funds to have the locks operated on the weekends and holidays through the summer. But they fell woefully short in their endeavor. I guess privatization didn’t work? After giving it their best at privately funding the operation of the locks, they lobbied all government agencies including the Pennsylvania state government, and got funding for their playground. It was done through the so-called state remedial fund.
And here’s the kicker — now all Pennsylvanians pay to keep the playground open. Even the ones who couldn’t even afford to buy a log to float down through the playground and traverse the locks to Pittsburgh on the mighty Allegheny.
Let’s get government off our backs and out of our lives, the Republicans have cried forever. And when they finally got what they thought they wanted, it didn’t fit their agenda after all.
If this is what the Republican participants in the Trump flotilla believe then they are seriously mistaken. I would remind them that it still takes government to float their boat on the playground!
JAMES SHILLING
New Bethlehem