Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE PA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN CLEARFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... NORTHEASTERN CAMBRIA COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... * UNTIL 800 PM EDT. * AT 711 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CARROLLTOWN, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO TREES, ROOFS, AND SIDING. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CLEARFIELD, NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PHILIPSBURG, WOODLAND, CURWENSVILLE, PATTON, HYDE, HASTINGS, OSCEOLA MILLS, PLYMPTONVILLE, CHESTER HILL, CARROLLTOWN, HOUTZDALE, BLANDBURG, JEFFRIES, PRINCE GALLITZIN STATE PARK, MORRISDALE, IRVONA, WEST DECATUR AND COALPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH