Returning to DuBois from North Carolina on Christmas Day, a friend and I stopped for lunch at a Shoney's in a blue collar town in West Virginia.
The restaurant was filled and those working in it, despite having to work on Christmas Day, though very busy, were all cheerful, quick to care for their customers and efficient. The restaurant's patrons, most of them pretty obviously working people, were, for the most part, just as obviously family groups, all happy to be together.
But my friend and I both noticed a man eating alone in a corner of the restaurant and we remarked that he did not fit the mold of the others in the restaurant. Like them, he wore work clothes. But, unlike them, his face, indeed his whole demeanor, showed no joy, no happiness. He ate with his head down, paying no heed to those around him.
I told my friend I had thought about inviting him to join us but, failing to follow that instinct, did not do that.
We finished our meal and as we were preparing to leave, the man got up and returned to the buffet line.
"Do you mind if I say something to him?" my friend asked as I headed for the cashier and she headed for the lady's room. "Of course not," I responded.
As she walked past the man, Jen paused a moment, tapped him on the shoulder and wished him a Merry Christmas. Looking slightly puzzled, he looked at her a moment, then responded, "Thank you."
A few minutes later, as Jen walked past the man again, he said, "Excuse me, but your name escapes me. Do we know each other? Have we met?"
"No," said Jen. "I'm a stranger. But you looked like you needed a friend. May I give you a hug?" and she did.
The man thanked Jen and she said, "Well, you looked you were having a hard time..."
"You have no idea," the man responded, tears in his eyes.
We don't know what was going on with that man. We made the same speculations you are making. Maybe his wife died during the year ending and this was his first Christmas alone. Maybe she left him. Maybe...
The "maybes" could go on and on. The facts remain: The man was alone in a crowd. He was hurting. And Jen — who, by the way, is my friend, but who also agreed on Christmas Eve to become my wife — let him know that someone cared.
In the greater scheme of things, that probably doesn't matter. What Jen did means nothing to most of the world or even to the crowd in that restaurant or to the residents of that town. But at that time and in that place it mattered a lot to that man. And at that time in that place, it mattered a lot to Jen.
We all should be thankful for people like Jen. The world would be a far, far better place if there were a lot more of them.
Next time you have a chance to be kind, do it. Be like Jen. Don't be like me: Don't have the thought but fail to act on it.
David Sullens is editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Newspaper Group.