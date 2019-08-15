It’s hard to believe, but the fall season for high school sports is in full swing with all the area teams hard at work in preseason practice preparing for their seasons to begin.
A couple area squads — the Elk County Catholic and St. Marys boys golf teams actually did open Thursday at the Coudersport Invitational — while DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, ECC and St. Marys hit the links this morning to battle in the annual DuBois-St. Marys Challenge.
However, it feels like just yesterday that I found myself at Penn State covering the final chapter in a historic season for the DCC softball team — one that ended with a runner-up finish in the PIAA Class A championship game.
I’ll be back on the high school sports season bright and early this morning at the DuBois Country Club for the Challenge, partly thinking about where the last two months or so of summer have gone.
That time flew by for us here in the Courier sports department, largely because of the success all the area Little League teams (both baseball and softball) enjoyed in All-Star play and highly competitive games in the Federation League playoffs.
That summer run was headlined by runs to the Eastern Regional Tournament by both the St. Marys Minor and Junior League All-Star softball teams.
The Minors went 16-2 en route to becoming the first All-Star softball team (any age) from District 10 to win an East Regional title. The Juniors finished the summer 13-2 before being eliminated in the semifinals at the East Regional in Connecticut for the second straight year.
Not to be outdone, the Elk-McKean Senior League All-Star baseball team also made a run to the East Regional in Maine — marking the second trip in as many years for most of the players who competed in the Junior League World Series in Michigan a year ago.
And, Elk-McKean nearly made it two World Series trips in two years in two different age groups but suffered a heartbreaking 9-8 loss to Delaware in the regional final. The team went 5-2 at the regional with both losses coming to Delaware, including a 3-1 contest in the opening game of pool play.
DuBois also crowned two District 10 champs in baseball, with the Minor League and Junior All-Stars squads each capturing crowns. Both saw their summers end in Section 1 Tournament play, while the DuBois 11-year-old All-Stars went 1-2 at states after not having an opponent in district or sectional play.
As for the Fed League playoffs, the pitchers ruled more nights than not in the postseason — and ultimately it was the pitching staff of Brookville that put up the most zeros as the Grays won their first league championship in a decade.
All that exciting baseball/softball is behind us now, but the buzz has already started for fall sports. All the golf and girls tennis squads get into full swing next week, with high school football kicking off next Friday.
Some soccer and volleyball teams start their seasons next weekend, with all the area teams getting into action after Labor Day.
And when area fans get to a game, they can expect to see a lot of teams look a little different — especially when it comes to who the head coach is.
DuBois alone has five new coaches — Mike Town (girls soccer), Cory Yarus (cross country), Luke Bundy (boys golf), Larry Salone (girls golf) and Lori Sabatose (girls tennis) — among its eight fall sports.
Most of the other area schools have at least one or two new coaches this fall as well — including three when it comes to varsity football at St. Marys (Chris Dworek), Curwensville (Jim Thompson) and Redbank Valley (Blane Gold).
With all that coaching turnover, a lot of area teams head into the season with a fresh attitude and optimism on how their seasons will go. Time will tell how those new outlooks pay off by season’s end, but with all the coaching turnover and unknowns, this fall shapes up to be an exciting time for all athletes, coaches and fans no matter what the sport is.
q q q
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com