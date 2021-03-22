Let’s start off with some things which affect the everyday lives of everyone. The first is gasoline prices. They are, of course, going through the roof, and there is realistically no end in sight.
Yesterday, I saw regular gas for $3.05 per gallon. In my own case, I don’t travel much. A weekly trip to Rimersburg for groceries and the occasional trip to Kittanning is about it. But what about those people who still have jobs, and have to drive a fair distance to work? The increase in gas prices will hit their budgets pretty hard. Of course, the Democrats will say that canceling the Keystone Pipeline has nothing to do with it, but we all know better. The sad fact is that we are going back to having to depend on countries that hate us for our oil supply.
Food prices are, of course going up. This is not the fault of the grocery stores. When their suppliers have to pay more for fuel for their trucks, that cost will naturally be passed on. I suspect that we will also be faced with food shortages, at least for some items. The reason? It’s really rather simple. Suppliers will have to wait until a truck is filled to capacity before making deliveries, due to the increase in fuel costs. It’s basic economics. I suppose the Left is happy, as we are returning to what they call “normalcy.” We just had it too good under Trump.
Sadly, the COVID virus is still a factor in our lives. You have to wonder how long those stupid masks, which apparently don’t work, will be required. I wore one, and got the virus anyway. I have heard the garbage about the masks only working to keep you from giving the virus to someone else. Come on. If something as tiny as a virus can get in, it can get out, too. It makes one wonder what the real reason for mask mandates might be.
Then there is the vaccine, which some wish to make a requirement. Don’t get me wrong. I got my first shot, and have an appointment for my second. I had COVID once, and I have serious doubts if I could survive another episode. Despite all of that, I don’t believe that anyone should be forced to get vaccinated. I don’t understand why someone would decide not to get it, but that is their business. I think that it is disgraceful that some politicians have used this awful virus to their advantage.
On another front, we have the move to abolish the police. Let’s get real here. We need police. I can’t imagine life without them. The only reason that anyone would want to abolish the police is because they want to commit crimes. Of course, there are bad cops, just like there are bad teachers, clergy and those in any other walk of life. Personally, I have never dealt with a police officer who was not courteous and professional, even when they were giving me a traffic ticket. Most of the so-called police brutality stories only present one side, and that is just not fair. If someone attacks a cop, what do they expect to happen?
It seems that cancel culture is making the news a lot lately. This, of course, means prohibiting someone or something, or removing them from prominence, etc. because someone takes offense to it. It would appear to be a serious threat to freedom of speech and expression. Some of the people and things which have incurred the ire of the cancel culture folks are nothing short of nonsensical. For example, Mr. Potato Head and Popeye, because they smoke pipes. The Looney Tunes cartoons that so many have loved over the years, are now considered to be too violent. Great figures from our country’s history, such as George Washington, are the objects of canceling. When will it all end, if it ever does?
Last, but by no means least, is the assault on the Second Amendment. The Democrats have made it brutally clear that they wish to dismantle this fundamental American right. Remember, we are not just AR-15 owners or AK-47 owners. We are gun owners. Our destinies are entwined. We must be ever vigilant.