Where is the uproar and the outrage over Sen. Chuck Schumer threatening the Supreme Court justices? The “Demon-crats” are always yelling that no one is above the law. Does that just pertain to conservatives, or anyone that backs President Trump?
Waters, Holder, Al Sharpton, Farrakan, just to name a few, have stirred up riots, getting in conservatives’ faces, causing trouble on college campuses, backing Antifa, letting illegals cross our borders, and who knows what else they are doing.
Why aren’t these criminals in jail? If we have to spend money to build a prison to hold them, then go for it. These idiots have no business in our country, let alone holding any political position in Congress, the White House or state level.
Our own Gov. Wolf said a woman’s prayer to open a political meeting was horrifying. What’s that say about him? By the way, I have a copy of her prayer and her name.
Why didn’t hot shot Bloomburg take those millions he spent trying to buy the presidency, and help the homeless, the hungry, ones that need medical help? He could have built homes, medical centers, food and put it to good use. Liberal-run California is worse than liberal-run New York. He was really out to help people in the USA. Just the start of socialism.
Be sure to use your head wisely. Vote Red. More good times.
By the way, I don’t accept Schumer’s apology. With the hatred and anger in his voice, he meant it.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg