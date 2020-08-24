Are the Clarion County Commissioners working for the people that voted them into office, or trying to make a name for themselves? Every time I get a paper, I see where they are renting, leasing or buying property.
Now, I see they are buying the old Sorce building in Paint Township. To buy this building, a portion of the funding will come out of the $3,471,292 COVID-19 relief block fund. All of this COVID-19 money should go to the ambulance service, hospitals, firemen, etc. as they were the ones putting their lives on the line during the pandemic.
These commissioners have the old hospital, offices on Main Street in the jail, a few in the courthouse which used to house all offices, the old Goodwill building, and where else?
If the courthouse was fixed up, it should house all the offices and people to run Clarion County. All these buildings they rent, lease and buy aren’t bringing in any tax money.
Look at the industrial park over by Knox. It has been there for years and not one space is being used.
Here are a few businesses that left the county: Jamesway, Trader Horn, Seidle Chevrolet, Comet, Owens-Illinois, R-S Metals, Kmart, Peebles, Bi-Lo and probably others. If the college leaves, Clarion will be a ghost town.
Did the commissioners spend as much time trying to keep the businesses in Clarion County, or didn’t they have time because they were busy renting, leasing or buying properties we didn’t need?
Wake up, commissioners, and do your job for the taxpayers that elected you. I have been paying taxes into Clarion County long before some of you were born, and I can’t think of one thing I have gotten back. Remember these guys next election.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg